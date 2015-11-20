Allusondrugs set for 2016 Scuzz UK tour

Allusondrugs have announced a 16-date UK tour kicking off in February.
They’ll be joined by Press To Meco and Max Raptor for the trek, which is under the ScuzzTV presents UK Throwdown banner.
Before that, the Leeds-based rockers play Leeds Library on November 28 and Sheffield Leadmill on December 12. They issued EP Am I Weird? last month.
ALLUSONDRUGS UK TOUR 2016
Feb 22: Birmingham The Rainbow
Feb 23: Glasgow Broadcast
Feb 24: Aberdeen The Tunnels
Feb 25: Dundee Buskers
Feb 26: Carlisle The Brickyard
Feb 27: Edinburgh Sneaky Petes
Feb 29: Newcastle Think Tank
Feb 01: Manchester Deaf Institute
Feb 02: Derby The Victoria Inn
Feb 03: Tunbridge Wells The Forum
Feb 04: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Feb 05: Norwich Owl Sanctuary
Feb 06: Southampton Joiners
Feb 07: Bath Moles
Feb 08: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Feb 09: London Borderline