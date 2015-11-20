Allusondrugs set for 2016 Scuzz UK tour

Allusondrugs have announced a 16-date UK tour kicking off in February.

They’ll be joined by Press To Meco and Max Raptor for the trek, which is under the ScuzzTV presents UK Throwdown banner.

Before that, the Leeds-based rockers play Leeds Library on November 28 and Sheffield Leadmill on December 12. They issued EP Am I Weird? last month.

ALLUSONDRUGS UK TOUR 2016

Feb 22: Birmingham The Rainbow

Feb 23: Glasgow Broadcast

Feb 24: Aberdeen The Tunnels

Feb 25: Dundee Buskers

Feb 26: Carlisle The Brickyard

Feb 27: Edinburgh Sneaky Petes

Feb 29: Newcastle Think Tank

Feb 01: Manchester Deaf Institute

Feb 02: Derby The Victoria Inn

Feb 03: Tunbridge Wells The Forum

Feb 04: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Feb 05: Norwich Owl Sanctuary

Feb 06: Southampton Joiners

Feb 07: Bath Moles

Feb 08: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 09: London Borderline