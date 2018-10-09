AlithiA release video for their brand new track Diamonds

Australian prog outfit AlithiA have released a video for their new track Diamonds



The song is taken from the band's upcoming album The Moon Has Fallen, which will be released through Wild Thing Records on October 26.

The video, which can be watched below, was filmed in Melbourne and directed and edited by Sam Tan

Speaking about the record, vocalist and guitarist John Rousvanis explains to Prog: "It’s about the influences of life’s circumstances on the individual and the journey one may wish to take.

"It encompasses the many states of mind consciously/unconscious, in dream states, being aware of it all at once, while at the same time losing all rationality, faith, hope, and falling into internal collapse and despair. Accepting it all over and over again, only to find an appreciation of the creative unfathomable hierarchy which we call our universes, as we reside in alternate states of being.

"Ongoing in perpetual motion and aware on a metaphysical level that all energy never dies. It just takes on other forms, in this dimension and the ones we can’t see yet. Duality reigns supreme."

The Moon Has Fallen is now available for pre-order. AlithiA will also support Shining on their upcoming European tour, which is set to get under way in Manchester on November 4.

AlithiA - The Moon Has Fallen

1. The Sun

2. Empress

3. Diamonds

4. Blood Moon

5. Three Eyes

6. The Knife

7. Breathe

8. Faces In The Leaves