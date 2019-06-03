Alice Cooper announces run of November tour dates

Alice Cooper has extended his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour into November.

Cooper previously announced a UK leg for October with special guests The Stranglers and MC50 featuring Wayne Kramer. He then followed that with details of a US summer tour with Halestorm and Motionless In White.

Now Cooper has added further US shows which will kick off at the Ft. Myers Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall on November 3 and conclude on November 29 with a set at the Mystic Lake Casino Showroom in Prior Lake.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale from this coming Friday (June 7) from 10am local time.

Find further details below.

Cooper's last studio album was 2017’s Paranormal, which was later followed by last year’s A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris.

Meanwhile, Cooper, along with Joe Perry and Johnny Depp are preparing to release their new Hollywood Vampires studio album Rise on June 21 via earMUSIC.

They’ve released two tracks from the follow-up to their self-titled 2015 debut album in the shape of Who’s Laughing Now and The Boogieman Surprise.

Alice Cooper: November US tour dates

Nov 03: Ft. Myers Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Nov 05: Melbourne Maxwell C King Center For The Performing Arts, FL

Nov 06: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 07: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Nov 09: Biloxi Beau Rivage Resort And Casino, MS

Nov 10: Montgomery Performing Arts Center, AL

Nov 12: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Nov 14: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Nov 15: Greenville Peace Concert Hall, SC

Nov 16: Roanoke Berglund Performing Arts Center, VA

Nov 21: Glen Falls Cool Insuring Arena, NY

Nov 25: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Nov 27: Evansville Old National Events Plaza, IN

Nov 29: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, MN

