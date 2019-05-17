Watch Hollywood Vampires give fans a live surprise

Hollywood Vampires have shared a live video showcasing their new single The Boogieman Surprise.

It’s the second track taken from Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp’s upcoming album Rise, which is set to arrive on June 21 through earMUSIC.

The band, who also feature Tommy Henriksen, Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse and Buck Johnson, previously released the track Who’s Laughing Now from the follow-up to their self-titled 2015 debut album.

While The Boogieman Surprise will feature on the new album, it’s been part of the band’s live set since 2018, with the new video captured during Hollywood Vampires’ show at the Montreux Jazz Festival last year.

It’s described as having a “laid-back groove, grinding guitars, and smooth strings” to create “an epic, ominous, outsider anthem.”

Last Saturday night, the Vampires played at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, where they were joined onstage by Marilyn Manson and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

Hollywood Vampires: Rise

1. I Want My Now

2. Good People Are Hard To Find

3. Who's Laughing Now

4. How The Glass Fell

5. The Boogieman Surprise

6. Welcome To Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck & John Waters)

7. The Wrong Bandage

8. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory

9. Git From Round Me

10. Heroes

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died

16. Congratulations

Hollywood Vampires 2019 tour dates

May 17: Scottsdale Talking Stick Casino, AZ

May 18: Indio Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, CA