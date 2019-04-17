Hollywood Vampires are back with a new album and single

Hollywood Vampires have announced that they’ll release a new studio album this summer.

The follow-up to Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp’s self-titled 2015 record is titled Rise and it’ll arrive on June 21 via earMUSIC.

Along with 13 tracks of original material, Rise will feature covers of David Bowie’s Heroes performed by Depp, the Jim Carroll Band’s People Who Died, and Johnny Thunder’s You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory.

Jeff Beck and John Waters also guest on the song Welcome To Bushwackers.

Cooper says: “Rise is not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I’ve ever been a part of. I approached it very differently than I usually do when working on an album.

“Each of us; Joe, Johnny, Tommy and myself have written songs on this album. What is different though is that I didn’t try to change any songs to be more ‘Alice-like.’

“Because each of us has different influences, the sound of this album is very cool. I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires’ sound really is, whereas with the first album we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock’n’roll brothers.”

Perry adds: “Rise came from pure creative energy, which is just like playing live with the Vampires. The record showcases everyone doing what they do best without anyone looking over our shoulders.

“There was no pressure or deadlines, allowing us to write and record an album that is one of the freest and most honest sounding records I’ve been part of.

“I can’t wait to perform some of these tunes live for our fans.”

To mark the announcement, Hollywood Vampires have released a lyric video for the new track Who's Laughing Now.

Hollywood Vampires: Rise

1. I Want My Now

2. Good People Are Hard To Find

3. Who's Laughing Now

4. How The Glass Fell

5. The Boogieman Surprise

6. Welcome To Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck & John Waters)

7. The Wrong Bandage

8. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory

9. Git From Round Me

10. Heroes

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died

16. Congratulations

Hollywood Vampires 2019 tour dates

May 10: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

May 11: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

May 12: San Francisco Warfield Theatre, CA

May 14: Denver The Fillmore, CO

May 16: Albuquerque Sandia Resort, NM

May 17: Scottsdale Talking Stick Casino, AZ

May 18: Indio Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, CA