Alice Cooper and Halestorm to tour across the US this summer

Alice Cooper has revealed that he’s bringing his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour to the US this summer.

Last month, Cooper announced the UK leg, which will take place in October with special guests The Stranglers and MC50 featuring Wayne Kramer.

The US leg will get under way at the PPL Centre in Allentown on July 17 and wrap up with a performance at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion on August 16 – and he’ll be joined by Halestorm and Motionless In White.

Cooper says: “We’ve played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock In Rio, and now I’m excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy and the band. Can’t wait to get to the first show.”

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale adds: “We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on rock'n'roll… Alice Cooper.

“Alice is our A in the ABC’s of rock music, and we are honoured to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School’s definitely out!”

Tickets for the shows will go on sale this coming Friday (March 8). Find a full list of dates below.

Alice Cooper/Halestorm/Motionless In White US tour

Jul 17: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Jul 19: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jul 20: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 21: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 23: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 25: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 26 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Jul 28: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Jul 29: Austin H-E-B Center, TX

Jul 31: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Aug 01: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Nashville The Opry House, TN

Aug 07: Canandaigua Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 08: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Aug 10: Portland Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, ME

Aug 11: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 13: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ