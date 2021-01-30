Alcest release video for cinematic acoustic version of Protection

French atmospheric proggers Alcest have released a video for a new "cinematic" acoustic version of Protection which you can view in full below. The track was originally featured on the band's Spiritual Instinct album, which they released through Nuclear Blast back in 2019.

At the time, Alcest frontman Neige, who features in the new video for Protection, said: "The recording of Spiritual Instinct has been a long and challenging process, but we feel really proud of it and can't wait to share our new music with all of you. The artwork (which you can see below) has been made by the Parisian duo Førtifem and represents a sphinx, as a reference to the symbolism art movement. The sphinx is the ultimate figure of the enigma, which embodies both the spiritual and feral sides inside us.“

Following the release of Spiritual Instinct Alcest undertook a series of live dates, including an appearance with Mono at their 20th Anniversary show at London's Barbican. The band are also due to headline ArcTanGent festival this year.