Cult Of Luna, Alcest, Mono and A.A. Williams to play ArcTanGent 2021

Cult Of Luna, Mono, A.A. Williams, Alcest, Maybeshewell, Agent Fresco and Perturbator are among the acts set to appear at next summer’s ArcTanGent festival.

Sweden’s Cult Of Luna will headline the opening night on the Fernhill Farm site on August 18.

The full line-up for the day is as follows:

Cult of Luna / MONO / Maybeshewill / Alcest / Perturbator / Caspian / Agent Fresco / Intronaut / Earthtone9 / A.A.Williams / Tides From Nebula / Boss Keloid / Fall of Messiah / Antethic / Arabrot / Kairon; IRSE! / Bonnacons of Doom / Barrens / Blodet / VASA / The Hyena Kill / The Guru Guru / Psychonaut / FES / Axiom / Attan / Latitudes / Bear / Bicurious / Traps / Parachute For Gordo / Natalie Evans / Bolt Ruin / Coldbones / worriedaboutsatan / Rainbow Slicer / Qariaq

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

Details of the festival’s remaining two days will be revealed over the next 48 hours.