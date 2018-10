London four piece Katalina Kicks make a scuzzy rock n' roll rumble that owes a debt to their heroes The Hives, The White Stripes, QOTSA and The Stooges. Dirt is their second album, and it's a bit of a beast.

Featuring a suitably grimy cover of The Stooges Search and Destroy, Dirt is a full-tilt masterclass in garage rock. But don’t just take our word for it, hear it now for yourself.