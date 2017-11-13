Alan Reed Announces Spring Live Dates

Former Pallas singer, Alan Reed and his band, The Daughters of Expediency, have announced a series of UK dates for early 2018. Reed - who performs at next weekend’s HRH Prog festival in Pwllheli, N Wales - will play Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent and Glasgow, before heading to the Netherlands to take part in the ProgDreams festival at de Boerderij in Zoetermeer.

They’ll be supported by French band, Weend’ô, who’ll play an acoustic set in support of their new album ‘The Awakening’. The two bands recently performed together at legendary French venue, Chez Paulette. Weend’ô vocalist, Laetitia Chaudemanche, also featured to Alan’s last album, Honey On The Razor’s Edge.

“The band’s been working so well live, that it’s great to be able to get back out and do some proper gigging,” Reed told Prog. “The Daughters are now so much more than just a backing band. I can’t remember ever having had so much fun onstage. I also can’t think of a better band to work alongside than Weend’ô. They’re really strong live, and Laetitia’s voice and stage presence are nothing short of astonishing.”

The full dates are:

North Wales Phwllheli - HRH Prog - November 18

Southampton Talking Heads - February 27

Stoke On Trent Eleven - 28

Glasgow Ivory Blacks - March 1

Holland Zoetermeer De Boerderij - Prog Dreams - March 3

Chepastow Drill Hall - Winter’s End - April 28

For tickets contact the individual venues.