Alan Parsons releases new live video of Games People Play

Alan Parsons has released a new live clip of Games People Play, recorded at the Utrecht Tivoli in 2019, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the upcoming live release The NeverEnding Show - Live In The Netherlands which will be released through Frontiers records n November 5. You can view the art and tracklisting below for the album, which was recorded at the Utrecht show.

As well as a set of Alan Parsons Project classics such as Eye In The Sky, Time, Old And Wise and more, The NeverEnding Show - Live In The Netherlands also features a brand new bonus studio track The Never Ending Show. Parsons is currently working on a new studio album which is planned for release in 2022.

The NeverEnding Show - Live In The Netherlands will be released on two CD and DVD, Blu-ray and as a triple vinyl.

Pre-order The NeverEnding Show - Live In The Netherlands.

(Image credit: Frontiers Records)

Alan Parsons: The NeverEnding Show - Live In The Netherlands

CD1

1. One Note Symphony

2. Damned If I Do

3. Don't Answer Me

4. Time

5. Breakdown + The Raven (Medley)

6. I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You

7. Psychobabble

8. Luciferama

CD2

1. Don't Let It Show

2. I Robot

3. Limelight

4. Standing On Higher Ground

5. As Lights Fall

6. I Can't Get There From Here

7. Prime Time

8. Sirius + Eye In The Sky (Medley)

9. Old And Wise

10. (The System Of) Dr. Tarr And Professor Fether

11. Games People Play

12. The Never Ending Show (New Studio Audio Track) Bonus Track