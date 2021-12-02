Alan Parsons releases new live orchestral video for Standing On Higher Ground

Alan Parsons has released a new live clip of Standing On Higher Ground, originally from the 1987 Alan Parsons Project album Gaudi, which you can watch in full below. it's taken from an upcoming orchestral live album One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv, recorded with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and which will be released on February 11 through Frontiers Records.

I"t’s a rare treat to perform with an orchestra, so I asked the team who had filmed shows of ours in the Netherlands and produced the video for our recent The NeverEnding Show to join us and film this performance as well,” explains Parsons. "As luck would have it, they agreed to make the trip to Tel Aviv, and hired a fantastic crew of local cameramen and technicians. We are all very proud of the final result.



"Whenever I have an opportunity to play with an orchestra, I always try to incorporate songs into the setlist that we wouldn't otherwise be able to perform live, such as the epic Silence And I from the Eye In the Sky album. We also took advantage of this opportunity to play The Sorcerer's Apprentice from our latest studio album, which is a new version of the well known classical piece that appeared in the movie Fantasia. Our keyboard player, Tom Brooks, is a talented orchestral arranger and he conducted all of the orchestral pieces for this show."



Parsons and his band had played in Israel three times over the previous decade: "There is a special sense of excitement whenever we play there. To be given the honour of performing with one of the greatest orchestras in the world was a fantastic experience," he concludes.

One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv will be available as a 2CD+DVD, Blu-ray, 3xLP and digital formats. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Frontiers Records)

Alan Parsons: One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv

CD1

1 One Note Symphony

2 Damned If I Do

3 Don't Answer Me

4 Time

5 Breakdown/The Raven

6 Luciferama

7 Silence And I

8 I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You

9 Don't Let It Show

CD2

1 The Sorcerer's Apprentice

2 Standing On Higher Ground

3 As Lights Fall

4 I Can't Get There From Here

5 Prime Time

6 Sirius/Eye In The Sky

7 Old And Wise

8 (The System Of) Dr. Tarr And Professor Fether

9 Games People Play