AirPods 3 get their first ever discount for Cyber Monday

It's great news for those keeping an eye on AirPods Deals over this Cyber Weekend, as the AirPods 3 have just had their prices slashed for the first time thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Amazon are currently offering the New Apple AirPods (3rd generation) for $169 – a $10 saving on their usual price of $179. Not the biggest headphones saving out there this Cyber Monday, but – as they were released at the end of October – it's the first time we've seen this model discounted, and the cheapest price for them we've seen on the web.

For UK customers, the deal is the same, but with a discounted price of £159, £10 down from their list price of £169.

Apple AirPods 3: Was $179 Apple AirPods 3: Was $179 , now $169

The Apple AirPods 3 are the latest iteration of the tech giant's enduringly popular wireless earbuds, and are a notable step up from the previous version – they're more comfortable and have a well-balanced sound.

Apple AirPods 3: Was £169 Apple AirPods 3: Was £169 , now £159

The exact same deal as above, but for UK customers. Released in late October, this is the first time these AirPods have been on sale.

Apple's AirPods are a go-to for music lovers looking to upgrade their earbuds, and for good reason. The latest version, the upgraded AirPods 3, marks a significant step up when it comes to sound quality when compared to their predecessor, the AirPods 2. While they still might not be quite audiophile-friendly, they handle bass better and offer powerful, warm sound.

They also include Adaptive EQ technology – we'll spare you all the very technical details about how that works but, first seen on the AirPods Pro, it essentially means the AirPods 3 adjust the sound of the earbuds in real-time, based on how they fit in your ear. It's like being in the future, but right now.

They have 30 hours of battery life, which is pretty standard for wireless headphones these days, but an improvement on the last version. If you're in a hurry, a quick five-minute charge will give you about an hour of playback.

