Adrian Belew and jerry Harrison announced for RoSFest

RoSFest have announced that guitarists Adrian Belew and Jerry Harrison will headline the Friday night at next year's event. The pair are currently touring to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Talking Heads album Remain In Light.

"We are so thrilled to have these guys bring their brand of art-rock to the 17th edition of RoSFest in 2022 as our Friday headliners," the organisers have said. "A little brain teaser; Jerry Harrison is best known for his work with Modern Lovers, Talking Heads, and Turkuaz while Adrian Belew is known for his work with Bowie, Zappa, King Crimson, Turkuaz, Gizmodrome among others."

1980's Remain In Light was the first time Belew had worked with Talking Heads. He would also appear on 1982' s The Name Of This Band Is Talking Heads (his King Crimson band mate Robert Fripp had appeared in 1979's Fear Of Music).

This year's RoSFest will take place at the Sarasota Opera House, Florida between April 15-17 2022. It features a line-up that includes Jon Anderson, Kings X, Robert Berry, Pattern Seeking Animals, The Tea Club, Lobate Scarp and Ten Jinn.

