Robert Berry announced for RoSFest

Former member of 3 and Keith Emerson collaborator Robert Berry has been added to next year's RoSFest bill. You can view a new Robert Berry video trailer below.

He joins the previously announced King's X, Lobate Scarp and Ten Jinn, with the festival organisers stating: "the new Board of Directors is definitely out to make quite an impression in its mission to steer the Rites Of Spring Festival forward into the future."

Guitarist, vocalist and record producer, Robert Berry, released the album The Rules Have Changed under the name of 3.2 in 2018. Initially a project embarked upon with Keith Emerson as a follow-up to the 1988 album To The Power Of Three by 3, Berry was, alas, left to complete the album on his own following Emerson’s death in 2016.

The recent 2021 release, Third Impression, albeit considered more of a solo album, ends quite fittingly, with the superb track, Never, the last song Berry wrote with Keith Emerson, a touching tribute to one of the world’s finest keyboard players. The 3.2 live line-up features Robert Berry on bass and lead vocals, Paul Keller on guitars, Andrew Colyer on keyboards and Jimmy Keegan on drums.

RoSFest 17 will take place at the Sarasota Opera House, Florida between April 15-17 2022.

