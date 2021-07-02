King's X announced as RoSFest headliners

US prog metal trio King’s X have been announced as Sunday night headliner's at next year's revamped RoSFest. You can view a video trailer below.

The popular US festival announced it's return with a brand new board of directors earlier this year, following a passing of the baton from original organiser George Roldan.

RoSFest 17 will take place at the Sarasota Opera House, Florida between April 15-17 2022. King's X will close the festival on the Sunday evening.

The US rock trio, whose latest album is currently being mixed at the Bernie Grundman Mastering facility in California, are eager to get back on the road after their 2019 touring plans had to be cancelled and the covid-19 pandemic plunged the entire live music scene into a forced hiatus throughout 2020 and the best part of 2021.

SInger and bassist Dug Pinnick promises their upcoming thirteenth studio album to be a powerful blend of sounds ranging from “Penny Lane' to the heaviest Meshuggah."

