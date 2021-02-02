Acoustic guitar trailblazer Jon Gomm releases video for The Ghost Inside You

The UKs Acoustic guitar trailblazer Jon Gomm has released a video for his new single The Ghost In You. It’s taken from his latest album The Faintest Idea, which has was released through Kscope Records in October last year.

As with the previous videos in the series, Jon has collaborated with The Samsara Collective to film in the stunning setting of Niamos Radical Arts Theatre, Manchester, to showcase the immersive and expressive emotional quality of his music.

The instrumental video features the new JGM10 guitar Gomm has developed with Ibanez Guitars: A company he grew up admiring as the designers of electric guitars for his teen guitar idols.

"To have been on this adventure with my childhood dream guitar company, to design a guitar perfect for modern fingerstyle guitar playing... I do not deserve it," the guitarist says."

Gomm becomes the first ever acoustic guitarist to develop a signature model with them.

Gomm has previously released videos for Dream Factories, Deep Sea Fishes and Cocoon.