Watch the new video for Jon Gomm’s Deep Sea Fishes

Jon Gomm has revealed the video to his latest single, Deep Sea Fishes. It’s taken from The Faintest Idea which will be out via Kscope on October 16. The clip was filmed live in the stunning setting of Niamos Radical Arts Theatre in Manchester and showcases the immersive and expressive emotional quality of Jon’s music.

Of the track, Gomm explains: “I have many mental health diagnoses, worn like medals earned in a war against myself. One is rapid cycling bipolar, which leaves me with frequent bouts of depression. When I'm depressed, I hide in worlds sheltered from human emotion. Like science, nature. And one time I was hunkered down watching a documentary about fish. This was new footage, of undiscovered creatures who live in the very deepest parts of the very deepest oceans. Down there it's cold, bleak, and there's almost no light, and almost no life. And these fish were hideous. Deformed beasts with terrifying fangs and luminescent lures.”

He adds, “I thought about these tragic monsters living alone in this wasteland, and it left me pretty upset. For days. Until eventually I realised, they must come from somewhere. There must be a daddy hideous sea monster, and a mummy hideous sea monster, and despite the odds they must meet, and fall in love, and make little baby hideous sea monsters. And is that so very different from us? So I wrote this love song.”

The Blackpool-born singer-songwriter first came to attention in 2003 with his home-recorded debut Hypertension. He’s since become one of the pioneers of the modern fingerstyle sound.

Watch the video below.





