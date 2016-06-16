AC/DC thank European fans after first leg of Rock Or Bust tour with Axl

AC/DC have thanked their European fans in a new video as they wrapped up the first leg of their tour with guest vocalist Axl Rose.

The band head out on the road in the US from August 27, with Rose set to resume his role filling in for Brian Johnson. Before that, the singer has a string of dates with the reunited Guns N’ Roses lineup who are being courted to potentially headline Download 2017.

Rose was brought in to help AC/DC complete their Rock Or Bust tour after Johnson was ordered to stop performing or risk going deaf.

Aug 27: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Aug 30: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Sep 01: Atlanta Phillips Arena, GA

Sep 04: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 06: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Sep 09: Detroit The Palace, MI

Sep 11: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Sep 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

