AC/DC announce rescheduled US dates

AC/DC have announced the 10 rescheduled US dates of their Rock Or Bust tour.

The shows were postponed when frontman Brian Johnson was ordered to stop touring or risk going deaf. Angus Young and co have since recruited Guns N’ Roses man Axl Rose as a guest vocalist on the European leg of the tour – and Rose will also be onboard for the final leg of the trek.

The 10 US dates will take place in August and September, starting in Greensboro, North Carolina, on August 27.

Since teaming up with Rose, AC/DC have been performing tracks they had played only rarely in recent years, including Riff Raff, Touch Too Much and If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It).

Angus Young says: “This band has got a ton of energy and you’re going to see a fusion of all that terrific chemistry that we have felt ever since rehearsals in Lisbon. I want to get back out there onstage in the US with these guys so our audience can see and feel it too.”

Aug 27: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Aug 30: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Sep 01: Atlanta Phillips Arena, GA

Sep 04: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 06: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Sep 09: Detroit The Palace, MI

Sep 11: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Sep 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Why Axl Rose joining AC/DC is a brilliant idea

Why Axl Rose joining AC/DC is the worst idea ever