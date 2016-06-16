Anthrax might have made last album - Charlie Benante

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has said there’s a chance For All Kings could be the band’s final album.

That’s because he’s not sure they can top the success of their 11th title, coupled with the acclaim of previous release Worship Music.

But he’s not thinking about splitting the thrash icons any time soon.

Benante tells EonMusic: “I don’t even know if there will be another record. This may be our last record – I’d rather go out on a high.”

He adds: “Certain sports teams will have the greatest team one year, then come back next year and a lot of those players are missing.

“I’m not saying any of us will be missing, but maybe I think that inspiration may not be there. So let’s enjoy it.”

But the co-founder and co-lead songwriter emphasises: “I didn’t say we’d wrap it up. I just said it may be our last record. That’s how I feel.”

For All Kings is Anthrax’s second album since the return of classic-era vocalist Joey Belladonna in 2010. Anthrax won the annual Inspiration Award at this week’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

Jun 17: Hellfest, France

Jun 18: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 19: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 25: Amnesia Rockfest, QC

Jul 02: Tuska Open Air, Finland

Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 09: Jalometalli Festival, Finland

Jul 15: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Jul 16: Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands

Jul 24: Rock In Roma, Italy

Aug 14: Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 21: Auburn Pain In The Grass, WA

