AC/DC reveal US dates

AC/DC have revealed a run of US dates as their Rock Or Bust world tour continues into 2016.

The announcement comes as the band gear up for the final show of their stint in Australia and New Zealand tonight.

The American run starts at the Tacoma Dome, Washington, on February 2 and ends at Madison Square Garden, New York, on April 4. Tickets go on sale on December 18 (Friday).

Rock Or Bust was released in November 2014. It’s AC/DC’s first album without mainman Malcolm Young, who retired due to dementia. Promo activities commenced without drummer Phil Rudd as a result of his legal problems, and he was replaced by Chris Slade before tour dates began.

Frontman Brian Johnson recently admitted that the band are aware that they can’t go on for ever, saying: “A good footballer, a good ice hockey player, they don’t want to retire – but there’s a time when you have to call it quits.”

But he added: “It’s an ongoing thing with us. We never say no, and we never say never. We just play every night and give it everything we’ve got. If that’s the secret of success, we’ll pass it on.”

AC/DC US tour

Feb 02: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA

Feb 05: Las Vegas MGM Grand Arena, NV

Feb 08: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Feb 11: Fargo Dome, ND

Feb 14: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Feb 17: Chicago United Center, IL

Feb 20: St Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Feb 23: Dallas, American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 26: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Feb 29: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 08: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Mar 11: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Mar 14: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Mar 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Mar 20: Detroit The Palace, MI

Mar 23: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 26: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Mar 29: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Apr 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Apr 04: New York Madison Square Garden, NY