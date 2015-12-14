AC/DC Thunderstruck by NZ storm

Extreme weather forced AC/DC off stage in New Zealand at the weekend – and later left three fans needing rescued from a stricken boat.

The band were two songs into their set at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday when a gale caused technical problems which affected the sound at the venue.

Around 30,000 people waited in the rain for the band to return – which they eventually did 40 minutes later.

The New Zealand Herald reports Newstalk ZB’s Adam Cooper as saying: “It was about 40 minutes of no one on the stage, no band on the stage, before they eventually returned.”

Fans praised Brian Johnson and co for an excellent performance once the technical issues were resolved.

Meanwhile, three fans needed police help when a yacht they were travelling on to get home ran into trouble on the Cook Strait. The NZ Herald reports that the only experienced sailor on board was hit on the head with the boom and knocked overboard.

He was helped back onboard and his friends called the Wellington police maritime unit. Constable Kurt Marshall says: “We happened to be close by so we got an experienced sailor on to the vessel. One of us was sailing while the other was administering first aid to the male with injuries.”

AC/DC released their latest album Rock Or Bust last year.