Malcolm inspired AC/DC world tour

Brian Johnson says Malcolm Young is the inspiration behind AC/DC’s upcoming world tour.

The band will be without their founding guitarist after he was diagnosed with dementia. But according to the frontman, Malc insisted the band get out on the road.

Johnson tells The Telegraph: “It’s just given us that impetus to just do it for him because before the dementia really took hold he said, ‘Just get out and make music, lads – just for me one more time.’ I don’t want to be sentimental about this because I’m not a sentimental kind of guy. But that’s what we’re doing.”

Malcolm Young is being cared for in an Australian nursing home. And Johnson reveals his friend’s illness – along with the death of Joe Cocker – puts his own health at the forefront of his mind. However, he insists he isn’t afraid of dying.

He adds: “At this time of my life, I just keep reading the newspaper and saying, ‘Oh My God.’ When I read about Joe Cocker I went, ‘But that’s impossible. He cannot be dead. He’s only 70.’

“I mean I’m aware of the fact that I’m not long for the world but, I’m just not afraid of death. I don’t believe in anything so I’m not afraid what’s gonna happen afterwards.”

Stevie Young – Malcolm and Angus’ nephew – has taken Malcolm’s place in the band and appears on latest album Rock Or Bust, while Chris Slade is filling in for drummer Phil Rudd who faces charges of threatening to kill and drugs possession.

Jun 28: Glasgow Hampden Park

Jul 01: Dublin Aviva Stadium

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium