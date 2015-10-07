Rudd is changed man says lawyer

Ex AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has “moved on” from the drama that saw him convicted of making a death threat, says his lawyer.

But Craig Tuck has admitted that his client has paid less than half of the $120,000 fine that was part of his sentence – and he’s suggested that affected the outcome of his appeal against conviction.

Rudd this week failed in an attempt to have his eight-month home confinement sentence altered at Tauranga District Court in New Zealand.

Tuck tells RadioNZ that only $50,000 has been handed over, adding: “It was to be paid by the 20th of September – and of course the appeal was on the basis that it would be paid.

“As I understand it, it’s being resolved and worked through. There were a number of matters that were raised on appeal. That was one of them.”

Rudd, 61, was arrested last year after making threats on the life of an employee. The drummer later admitted he was fighting a drug addiction at the time.

Tuck says: “He is complying with his home detention, which means he’s not drinking alcohol, not taking drugs.

“There was a meltdown, and there were behaviours which Phil really has moved well beyond.

“Phil has done a lot of work on himself and he’s gone from strength to strength. Things have moved on from that time. We’re well into the detention sentence and out the other side – and life is moving on.”

AC/DC brought back Chris Slade after dropping Rudd, who’ll return to court next month to answer charges of breaking the terms of his home arrest. The band end their Rock Or Bust world tour in Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks, but they’ve ruled out any chance of Rudd taking part.

Phil Rudd vows: ‘I’m the man’ for AC/DC