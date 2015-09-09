AC/DC Johnson: There's a time to call it quits

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has accepted the time will come for the Aussie giants to retire.

But in the meantime, they’re riding high on the success of latest album Rock Or Bust as they continue a North American tour.

They’re on the road without mainman Malcolm Young, who retired after being diagnosed with dementia, and without drummer Phil Rudd, who’s serving a home-arrest sentence for making death threats and drugs possession.

And while Johnson admits the time to give up is coming closer, he tells The Morning Sun: “A good footballer, a good ice hockey player, they don’t want to retire – but unfortunately sometimes there’s a time when you have to call it quits.

“So it’s an ongoing thing with us. We never say no, and we never say never.”

He adds that the band are “constantly surprised and amazed at how we keep the success going,” and continues: “We don’t know what we’re doing – I mean, we literally don’t know what we’re doing.

“We just play every night and give it everything we’ve got. If that’s the secret of success, we’ll pass it on.

“But we never expect the crowds. We never take anything for granted. How can you? Times change. You’ve just got to keep doing what you’re doing, basically, and just hope they come back for more.”

AC/DC’s world tour ends in December with shows in Australia and New Zealand.