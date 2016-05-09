Trending

AC/DC and Axl Rose: Lisbon Gallery

By Classic Rock  

AC/DC resumed their Rock Or Bust tour in Lisbon on Saturday, with Axl Rose on board and a lot to prove...

AC/DC in Lisbon
The rain may have done its best to dampen spirits, but AC/DCs 22-song set at Passeio Maritimo de Algés, just west of Lisbon, was greeted with favourable reviews and a largely ecstatic crowd.

With sit-down stand-in vocalist Axl Rose the focus of attention, and band played an identical set to earlier dates on the Rock Or Bust tour, with two additions. Rock ‘n’ Roll Damnation came early, and hasn’t been performed in front of a live audience since the band played an intimate, £10 show at the Hammersmith Odeon in 2003, and encore Riff Raff, which was last played in 1979. Ironically, Riff Raff is a song that’s been played live more times by Guns N’ Roses than it has by its original creators.

Below is a gallery that sums up the sights, sounds and squelches of a wet, windy and rewarding day.

All pics: Roger Sargent/Patricia De Melo Moreira/Pedro Gomes (Getty Images)

