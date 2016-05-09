AC/DC and Axl Rose: Lisbon Gallery

The rain may have done its best to dampen spirits, but AC/DCs 22-song set at Passeio Maritimo de Algés, just west of Lisbon, was greeted with favourable reviews and a largely ecstatic crowd.

With sit-down stand-in vocalist Axl Rose the focus of attention, and band played an identical set to earlier dates on the Rock Or Bust tour, with two additions. Rock ‘n’ Roll Damnation came early, and hasn’t been performed in front of a live audience since the band played an intimate, £10 show at the Hammersmith Odeon in 2003, and encore Riff Raff, which was last played in 1979. Ironically, Riff Raff is a song that’s been played live more times by Guns N’ Roses than it has by its original creators.

Below is a gallery that sums up the sights, sounds and squelches of a wet, windy and rewarding day.

Image 1 of 24 Image 2 of 24 Image 3 of 24 Image 4 of 24 Image 5 of 24 Image 6 of 24 Image 7 of 24 Image 8 of 24 Image 9 of 24 Image 10 of 24 Image 11 of 24 Image 12 of 24 Image 13 of 24 Image 14 of 24 Image 15 of 24 Image 16 of 24 Image 17 of 24 Image 18 of 24 Image 19 of 24 Image 20 of 24 Image 21 of 24 Image 22 of 24 Image 23 of 24 Image 24 of 24

All pics: Roger Sargent/Patricia De Melo Moreira/Pedro Gomes (Getty Images)

AC/DC with Axl Rose: The First Review