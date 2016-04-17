AC/DC confirm Axl Rose as Brian Johnson's replacement

AC/DC have confirmed their Rock Or Bust tour will resume next month with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose on vocals.

Rose is on board for the European leg of the tour and will also be on hand for the 10 postponed US dates which will be rescheduled in due course.

The news was announced just before AC/DC guitarist Angus Young made a guest appearance with Guns N’Roses at the Coachella festival.

The Aussie giants say: “AC/DC band members would like to thank Brian Johnson for his contributions and dedication to the band throughout the years. We wish him all the best with his hearing issues and future ventures.

“As much as we want this tour to end as it started, we understand, respect and support Brian’s decision to stop touring and save his hearing.

“We are dedicated to fulfilling the remainder of our touring commitments to everyone that has supported us over the years, and are fortunate that Axl Rose has kindly offered his support to help us fulfil this commitment.

“AC/DC will resume their Rock Or Bust world tour with Axl Rose joining on vocals. The European stadium tour dates begin on May 7 in Lisbon, Portugal and run through June 12 in Aarhus, Denmark as previously announced.

“Following this European run of dates with AC/DC, Axl Rose will head out on his Guns N’ Roses, Not In This Lifetime summer stadium tour. The 10 postponed U.S shows will be rescheduled and announced imminently, also with Axl Rose.”

Johnson was ordered to stop touring last month, with doctors saying he risked going deaf if he continued to perform. Rose, who reunited with Slash and Duff McKagan in GNR earlier this year, has been rumoured to be Johnson’s replacement for a number of weeks.

May 07: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo De Alges, Portugal

May 10: Seville Estadio De La Cartuja, Spain

May 13: Marseille Stade Velodrome, France

May 16: Werchter Site, Belgium

May 19: Vienna Erns-Happel Stadium, Austria

May 22: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 29: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 01: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 04: London Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, UK

Jun 09: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

