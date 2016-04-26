AC/DC offer ticket refunds on show with Axl Rose

AC/DC fans who have bought tickets for the band’s show in London are being offered the chance to claim a refund.

Seetickets customers who bought tickets for the June 4 gig at the Olympic Stadium were today sent an email giving them the opportunity to claim a refund.

The show is part of the band’s Rock Or Bust world tour and will feature Guns N’ Roses man Axl Rose on lead vocals after Brian Johnson was ordered to stop touring or risk going deaf.

The message reads: “You have the opportunity to request a refund of your ticket. Refunds will be available from now until 5pm on Friday, May 6.”

Opinion over whether AC/DC should have brought in a replacement for Johnson or cancelled the tour has been split, with many saying Rose is the wrong choice. Other fans have defended the addition of the GNR man, who has been performing with the reunited lineup from a chair after breaking his foot.

Nobody at Seetickets was available to comment, but TeamRock readers have confirmed they have been offered refunds on tickets for the June 9 show in Manchester too, and via rival ticket agencies.

May 07: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo De Alges, Portugal

May 10: Seville Estadio De La Cartuja, Spain

May 13: Marseille Stade Velodrome, France

May 16: Werchter Site, Belgium

May 19: Vienna Erns-Happel Stadium, Austria

May 22: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 29: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 01: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 04: London Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, UK

Jun 09: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark