Save 34% on a complete vinyl setup with this amazing Bluetooth turntable and bookshelf speaker bundle at Amazon

By Scott Munro
published

The 1 By One Bluetooth turntable with bookshelf speakers is on sale right now at Amazon - hurry for pre-Christmas delivery

1 By One Bluetooth turntable
(Image credit: 1 By One)

The annual Christmas shopping rush has begun in earnest and I've spent the last couple of days trying to snatch as many presents as I can to try and avoid the dreaded last-minute chaos I usually find myself in. 

And while on my online travels, I spotted a great deal that should appeal if you have a budget turntable on your ever-growing shopping list. Amazon have lopped 34% off the RRP of the popular 1 By One Bluetooth turntable with bookshelf speakers - it's down from £259.99 to £170.99 making this an amazing £89 saving.

And if you’re based in the US, you can get the same package with 15% off, with Amazon reducing the price from $269.95 to $229.97.

1 By One turntable: £259.99/$269.95, £170.99/$229.97

1 By One turntable: £259.99/$269.95, £170.99/$229.97
There's money off this turntable and speaker combo just in time for Christmas - down 34% in the UK and 15% in the US on Amazon. You can rip your vinyl to digital on the 1 By One record player - and stream your favourite music streaming service through the speakers using its Bluetooth capability. 

The 1 By One turntable is an ideal starter set for those getting into vinyl for the first time - and even more so with the addition of the two included 36W bookshelf speakers. 

It features an eye-catching wood finish and also boasts an iron platter to give it stability when in use - something that's also helped by the 1 By One's anti-skating system which limits annoying tonearm skipping, allowing the tracks to play lovely and smooth as they should be.

It also has an AT moving magnet-type cartridge which delivers depth to the audio, while Bluetooth functionality means you can stream music from your phone/tablet/laptop through the speakers. I also like that you can convert your vinyl tracks to digital files via a USB connection - a nice extra option to have.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent more than 30 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving to the e-commerce team in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, scouts out the best deals for music fans and reviews headphones, speakers, books and more. He's written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog and has previous written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.