Save 34% on a complete vinyl setup with this amazing Bluetooth turntable and bookshelf speaker bundle at Amazon

The annual Christmas shopping rush has begun in earnest and I've spent the last couple of days trying to snatch as many presents as I can to try and avoid the dreaded last-minute chaos I usually find myself in.

And while on my online travels, I spotted a great deal that should appeal if you have a budget turntable on your ever-growing shopping list. Amazon have lopped 34% off the RRP of the popular 1 By One Bluetooth turntable with bookshelf speakers - it's down from £259.99 to £170.99 making this an amazing £89 saving.

And if you’re based in the US, you can get the same package with 15% off, with Amazon reducing the price from $269.95 to $229.97.

1 By One turntable: £259.99/$269.95 , £170.99/$229.97

There's money off this turntable and speaker combo just in time for Christmas - down 34% in the UK and 15% in the US on Amazon. You can rip your vinyl to digital on the 1 By One record player - and stream your favourite music streaming service through the speakers using its Bluetooth capability.

The 1 By One turntable is an ideal starter set for those getting into vinyl for the first time - and even more so with the addition of the two included 36W bookshelf speakers.

It features an eye-catching wood finish and also boasts an iron platter to give it stability when in use - something that's also helped by the 1 By One's anti-skating system which limits annoying tonearm skipping, allowing the tracks to play lovely and smooth as they should be.

It also has an AT moving magnet-type cartridge which delivers depth to the audio, while Bluetooth functionality means you can stream music from your phone/tablet/laptop through the speakers. I also like that you can convert your vinyl tracks to digital files via a USB connection - a nice extra option to have.

