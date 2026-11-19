Tennis superstar John McEnroe was one of the famous faces who joined Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme onstage at a star-studded charity benefit show in Los Angeles on Monday night, November 16.

McEnroe joined Homme, producer Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, QOTSA guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and QOTSA bassist Michael 'Mikey Shoes' Shuman to cover David Bowie's glam rock classic Suffragette City at the event, held at The Wiltern in Hollywood, with proceeds going towards actor Sean Penn’s disaster relief charity CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort).

McEnroe, Homme and friends also covered AC/DC's Dirty Deeds and The Beatles Hey Jude during their time on stage.

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Other stars appearing at the benefit included Jack Black, St. Vincent, Beck, Norah Jones, The Kills, and comedians Sarah Silverman and Bill Burr.

According to reports, Josh Homme made a personal donation of $10,000 to CORE on the night.

Joshua Homme & Friends - Suffragette City: Live on November 16, 2026 - YouTube Watch On

McEnroe, a three-times Wimbledon champion and four-times US Open winner, actually has a personal link to David Bowie, having once met the iconic rock star in London, in unique circumstances. Bowie discussed their meeting in a 2011 interview with Classic Rock magazine.



"One night, I was in London in a hotel trying to get some sleep," the English musician told writer Bill DeMain. "It was quite late, like 11 or 12 at night, and I had some big-deal thing on the next day, a TV show or something, and I heard this riff being played really badly from upstairs. I thought. who the hell is doing this at this time of night? On an electric guitar, over and over [sings riff to Rebel Rebel in a very hesitant, stop-and-start way].

So I went upstairs to show the person how to play the thing [laughs]. So I bang on the door. The door opens, and I say: “Listen, if you’re going to play…” and it was John McEnroe! I kid you not [laughs]. It was McEnroe, who saw himself as some sort of rock guitar player at the time. That could only happen in a movie, couldn’t it?"