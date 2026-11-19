Mick Jones famously had trouble recording Foreigner's classic ballad I Want To Know What Love Is. Wanting to make the song sound more spiritual, he eventually found a solution in the New Jersey Mass Choir, a gospel ensemble.

"We got about 30 of the choir into the Right Track studio in New York,” Jones told Classic Rock. “We did a few takes, and it was good, but it was still a bit tentative. So then they all got round in a circle, held hands and said The Lord’s Prayer. And it seemed to inspire them, because after that they did it in one take. I was in tears, because my mum and dad were in the studio too, and it was so emotional.”

Now it's emerged that Jones had another option: future Hollywood legend Ben Stiller, who says he was in the room when Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm laid down his vocals.

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Stiller made the claim this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during a segment in which he joined Fallon to play a True Confessions game with actor Robert De Niro and singer Ariana Grande, fellow stars of the new movie Focker-In-Law.

"I was there because there was a documentary filmmaker who lived in my building who I was working for as a production assistant because I wanted to make films," says Stiller. "And this guy lived in my building, and he had a film production company in the building, and he let me be a production assistant on some of his documentaries. And he was shooting a documentary about Foreigner recording, and Lou Gramm was there recording just the vocal track, and I happened to be there as a PA.”

“And then, actually, he left the room to go use the restroom or something, and I got on the microphone because he wasn’t there, and pretended I was, like, Lou Gramm going, ‘Oooooh.’ And then he walked in. He goes, ‘Hey, nice job. You should try it.’"

The story is one that Stiller has related before. In 2018, he told The Guardian, "I got in front of the microphone and started pretending to sing. He walked back in and said: ‘Hey man, you look pretty good there.’ I had a brief moment where I thought, 'This would be really cool to do.'"

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Stiller does have a musical past. Before his brief moment in the studio with Gramm, he drummed on an album, Roadkill, with Capital Punishment, an experimental post-punk band formed with three school friends. Just 500 copies were pressed, and it eventually became a collector's item before being reissued by Captured Tracks in 2018. The band reunited the same year to record an EP, This Is Capital Punishment.