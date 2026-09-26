Watch video for Clutch track Wasted Lands from upcoming album of the same name

Clutch have released details of their upcoming 14th album along with a video for the title track Wasted Lands.

The album Wasted Lands will be released on the band's own label Weathermaker Music on January 22, 2027. A promo video for the title track can be viewed below.

Clutch worked with producer Gene 'Machine' Freeman on the recording of the record at their Doom Saloon studio in Frederick, Maryland. It's the first time they've collaborated with Freeman since 2015 album Psychic Warfare.

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On the song Wasted Lands, frontman Neil Fallon sings about a creature so awful that he tells us not even H.P. Lovecraft or Stephen King could dream it up in their darkest moments. The song reveals the creature as "Neil Patrick Fallon".

Fallon explains: "The inspiration for the lyrics in Wasted Lands came about when it was brought to my attention that someone had been dragging my name on Facebook (weird, right?).

"Apparently, I had reneged on a free t-shirt and dinner. I think it was a prize in a pay to play contest. Not to overstate the obvious, but it was a load of horse hockey.

"Many people tried to explain to this person that it was not me and that they had been hustled. But they simply would not believe it. So I thought, screw it, no half-measures. You want a monster? Let's give you one."

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Clutch - Wasted Lands (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Weathermaker Music)

Clutch Wasted Lands tracklisting

01. The Drifter Returns

02. Stage Fright

03. Loaf 'N Jug

04. High Class Action Lawsuit

05. Chestburster

06. Beware The Fever

07. Wound Collector

08. Colorado Fuel And Iron

09. Streets Are His

10. The Green Skull

11. Wasted Lands

12. The Message Is Clear