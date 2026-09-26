Watch video for Clutch track Wasted Lands from upcoming album of the same name
Clutch reveal details of upcoming 14th album Wasted Lands and release video for title track
Clutch have released details of their upcoming 14th album along with a video for the title track Wasted Lands.
The album Wasted Lands will be released on the band's own label Weathermaker Music on January 22, 2027. A promo video for the title track can be viewed below.
Clutch worked with producer Gene 'Machine' Freeman on the recording of the record at their Doom Saloon studio in Frederick, Maryland. It's the first time they've collaborated with Freeman since 2015 album Psychic Warfare.
On the song Wasted Lands, frontman Neil Fallon sings about a creature so awful that he tells us not even H.P. Lovecraft or Stephen King could dream it up in their darkest moments. The song reveals the creature as "Neil Patrick Fallon".
Fallon explains: "The inspiration for the lyrics in Wasted Lands came about when it was brought to my attention that someone had been dragging my name on Facebook (weird, right?).
"Apparently, I had reneged on a free t-shirt and dinner. I think it was a prize in a pay to play contest. Not to overstate the obvious, but it was a load of horse hockey.
"Many people tried to explain to this person that it was not me and that they had been hustled. But they simply would not believe it. So I thought, screw it, no half-measures. You want a monster? Let's give you one."
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Clutch Wasted Lands tracklisting
01. The Drifter Returns
02. Stage Fright
03. Loaf 'N Jug
04. High Class Action Lawsuit
05. Chestburster
06. Beware The Fever
07. Wound Collector
08. Colorado Fuel And Iron
09. Streets Are His
10. The Green Skull
11. Wasted Lands
12. The Message Is Clear
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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