Ex-Killswitch Engage bandmates Howard Jones and Adam D's Burn Eternal release first single Wounds I’ve Made, announce debut album

Former Killswitch Engage collaborators Adam Dutkiewicz and Howard Jones have put out the first single from their new band, Burn Eternal.

The track, Wounds I’ve Made, is out now and precedes the release of the duo’s self-titled debut album via Metal Blade on February 26. Watch the music video below. The album’s tracklisting and artwork are also below, and preorders are now live.

Singer Jones comments: “Wounds I’ve Made is about both acknowledging mistakes and regrets of the past, while also constantly evolving and moving forward. Sometimes change hurts, but it’s necessary for self-growth and to avoid being stuck in the past. Some relationships aren’t meant to be.”

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Guitarist Dutkiewitz adds: “We are glad to finally release Wounds I’ve Made. It’s crazy to think that this was one of the first songs I wrote for this project… six years ago! I really hope you guys dig it.”

After years of teases and studio updates, Burn Eternal officially launched last month, with the announcement of their Metal Blade record deal.

Jones first revealed that he and Dutkiewicz were in the studio together in 2023 via social media. “1st song down, 11 to go,” he wrote on Instagram. That December, the singer shared that vocal recording for Burn Eternal had been finished. It was confirmed in December 2024 that the album had been mixed.

Dutkiewicz co-founded Killswitch Engage, one of the biggest bands in modern metalcore, in 1999, and Jones joined their lineup in 2002, replacing Jesse Leach. With Jones upfront, the band made a series of era-defining albums, including 2004’s The End Of Heartache and 2006’s As Daylight Dies. The singles My Curse, The End Of Heartache and Holy Diver (a cover of Dio’s 1983 heavy metal anthem) were smash hits which enjoyed extensive MTV airplay.

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Jones departed Killswitch in 2012 due to personal struggles and was replaced by his predecessor Leach. The exit was amicable, and the singer temporarily reunited with the band as a guest at select live shows in 2018, before handling co-lead vocals on 2019 single The Signal Fire.

Killswitch continue to tour and record with Leach. The band released their latest album This Consequence via Metal Blade last year and are currently playing across Australia and New Zealand. They’ll take the stage at Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Friday. See further dates and details via their website.

Burn Eternal - Wounds I've Made (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Burn Eternal – Burn Eternal:

Wounds I’ve Made No Escape Blackheart To Bear The Cross Scared Of Shadows Bitter Pill Learning To Let Go Born Again Fell Silent