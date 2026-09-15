Def Leppard launch new box set with previously unreleased cover of The Beatles' Revolution
The fourth volume of Def Leppard's album box sets brings their story up to date – and includes an extensive selection of rare tracks
Sheffield's finest Def Leppard have launched the fourth volume of their ongoing series of album box sets. The cleverly titled Volume 4 includes 2015's self-titled album, 2022's Diamond Star Halos, and the following year's Drastic Symphonies, plus a fourth disc of rarities curated by frontman Joe Elliott.
"At last! It’s here!" exclaims Elliott. "Volume 4 gathers together our remaining studio albums and some very interesting bonus material. Some of the bonus bits are quite recent, but there is also something that was lost in the vaults for over 33 years until earlier this year. We’re extremely excited to finally put this box set in front of you. It’s a great listen and a good read too!"
The first of the rare tracks to be given a public outing is a cover of The Beatles' classic Revolution, which was recorded for an unnamed advertising campaign but never used. The original, recorded in 1968, was the first Beatles song to be licensed for use in a TV commercial when Nike paid $500,000 for the rights to use the song for a year in 1987.
The other tracks appearing on the Rarities discs on Volume 4 include the six tracks recorded for iTunes in 2006 (later released as The Lost Session in 2018), three live tracks recorded at Abbey Road in 2008 (later available as a Record Store Day release in 2018), three studio songs recorded for the 2011 album Mirror Ball – Live & More, and versions of Rock Of Ages, Pour Some Sugar On Me, and Hysteria recorded for Apple in 2012-13, and several more demos, radio edits and cover versions. Full tracklist below.
Def Leppard: Volume 4 - 2015-2023 is available as a six-CD and 11-disc vinyl edition, and can be pre-ordered now.
Def Leppard: Volume Four
Format: 6-CD Box Set
Disc One: Def Leppard
Disc Two: Diamond Star Halos
Disc Three: Drastic Symphonies
Disc Four: Rarities
Disc Five: Rarities
Disc Six: Rarities
CD One: Def Leppard
Let’s Go
Dangerous
Man Enough
We Belong
Invincible
Sea Of Love
Energized
All Time High
Battle Of My Own
Broke‘N’Brokenhearted
Forever Young
Last Dance
Wings Of an Angel
Blind Faith
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CD Two: Diamond Star Halos
Take What You Want
Kick
Fire It Up
This Guitar
SOS Emergency
Liquid Dust
U Rok Mi
Goodbye For Good This Time
All We Need
Open Your Eyes
Gimme A Kiss
Angels (Can't Help You Now)
Lifeless
Unbreakable
From Here To Eternity
CD Three: Drastic Symphonies
Turn To Dust
Paper Sun
Animal
Pour Some Sugar On Me (Stripped Version)
Hysteria
Love Bites
Goodbye For Good This Time
Love
Gods Of War
Angels (Can’t Help You Now)
Bringin' On The Heartbreak
Switch 625
Too Late For Love
When Love And Hate Collide
Kings Of The World
CD Four: Rarities
Let It Go (Live iTunes Session)
Foolin (Live iTunes Session)
Bringin' On The Heartbreak (Live iTunes Session)
Rock On (Live iTunes Session)
When Love And Hate Collide (Live iTunes Session)
Promises (Live iTunes Session)
C'Mon C'mon (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)
Rock On (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)
Rocket (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)
Undefeated (From Mirrorball)
Kings Of the World (From Mirrorball)
It’s All About Believin' (From Mirrorball)
Rock Of Ages (2012 Re-Recorded Version)
Pour Some Sugar On Me (2012 Re-Recorded Version)
Where Does Love Go When It Dies / Now / When Love And Hate Collide / Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad / Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Medley, 2012)
Hysteria (2013 Re-Recorded Version)
CD Five: Rarities
Undefeated (Demo)
Last Dance (Demo)
Wings Of An Angel (Las Vegas Demo)
We Belong (Joe Only Vox)
This Guitar (Demo)
Hysteria (Spotify Session, 2018)
Miss You In A Heartbeat (Feat. Ian Hunter) (Retroactive Outtake)
We All Need Christmas
Take What You Want (Radio Edit)
Kick (Radio Edit)
This Guitar (Joe Only Mix)
Goodbye For Good This Time (Avant-Garde Mix)
Lifeless (Joe Only Mix)
Angels (Can't Help You Now) (Covent Garden Mix)
Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
Animal (Radio Edit)
Just Like 73 (Feat. Tom Morello)
CD Six: Rarities
Personal Jesus (2026 Mix)
Revolution (Abandoned TV Ad)
“Heroes" (2026 Mix)
Stand By Me (From Bank of Dave 2)
Bad Motor Scooter (Feat. Sammy Hagar)
Helen Wheels (from “The Art Of McCartney” album)
Drive In Saturday (Feat. Mike Garson)
Seagull (Full Band Version)
Format: 11LP Boxset
Album One: Def Leppard (2 X Lp)
Album Two: Diamond Star Halo (2 X Lp)
Album Three: Drastic Symphony (2 X Lp)
Album Four: Rarities (2 X Lp)
Album Five: Rarities (3 X Lp)
Album One: Def Leppard
Side One
Let’s Go
Dangerous
Man Enough
We Belong
Side Two
Invincible
Sea Of Love
Energized
All Time High
Side Three
Battle Of My Own
Broke‘N’Brokenhearted
Forever Young
Last Dance
Side Four
Wings Of an Angel
Blind Faith
Album Two: Diamond Star Halos
Side One
Take What You Want
Kick
Fire It Up
This Guitar
Side Two
SOS Emergency
Liquid Dust
U Rok Mi
Goodbye For Good This Time
Side Three
All We Need
Open Your Eyes
Gimme A Kiss
Angels (Can0t Help You Now)
Side Four
Lifeless
Unbreakable
From Here To Eternity
Album Three: Drastic Symphonies
Side One
Turn To Dust
Paper Sun
Animal
Pour Some Sugar On Me (Stripped Version)
Side Two
Hysteria
Love Bites
Goodbye For Good This Time
Love
Side Three
Gods Of War
Angels (Can’t Help You Now)
Bringin' On The Heartbreak
Switch 625
Side Four
Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
Too Late For Love
When Love And Hate Collide
Kings Of The World
Album Four: Rarities
Side One
Let It Go (Live iTunes Session)
Foolin (Live iTunes Session)
Bringin' On The Heartbreak (Live iTunes Session)
Rock On (Live iTunes Session)
When Love And Hate Collide (Live iTunes Session)
Side Two
Promises (Live iTunes Session)
C'Mon C'mon (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)
Rock On (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)
Rocket (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)
Side Three
Undefeated (From Mirrorball)
Kings Of The World (From Mirrorball)
It’s All About Believin' (From Mirrorball)
Side Four
Rock Of Ages (2012 Re-Record)
Pour Some Sugar On Me (2012 Re-Record)
Where Does Love Go When It Dies / Now / When Love And Hate Collide / Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad / Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Medley, 2012)
Hysteria (2013 Re-Record)
Album Five: Rarities
Side One
Undefeated (Demo)
Last Dance (Demo)
Wings Of An Angel (Las Vegas Demo)
We Belong (Joe Only Vox)
Side Two
This Guitar (Demo)
Hysteria (Spotify Session, 2018)
Miss You in A Heartbeat (Feat. Ian Hunter) (Retroactive Outtake)
We All Need Christmas
Side Three
Take What You Want (Radio Edit)
Kick (Radio Edit)
This Guitar (Joe Only Mix)
Goodbye For Good This Time (Avant-Garde Mix)
Side Four
Lifeless (Joe Only Mix)
Angels (Can't Help You Now) (Covent Garden Mix)
Animal (Radio Edit)
Just Like 73 (Feat. Tom Morello)
Side Five
Personal Jesus (2026 Mix)
Revolution (Abandoned TV Ad)
“Heroes" (2026 Mix)
Stand By Me (From Bank Of Dave 2)
Side Six
Bad Motor Scooter (Feat. Sammy Hagar)
Helen Wheels (from “The Art Of McCartney” album)
Drive In Saturday (Feat. Mike Garson)
Seagull (Full Band Version)
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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