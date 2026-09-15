Sheffield's finest Def Leppard have launched the fourth volume of their ongoing series of album box sets. The cleverly titled Volume 4 includes 2015's self-titled album, 2022's Diamond Star Halos, and the following year's Drastic Symphonies, plus a fourth disc of rarities curated by frontman Joe Elliott.

"At last! It’s here!" exclaims Elliott. "Volume 4 gathers together our remaining studio albums and some very interesting bonus material. Some of the bonus bits are quite recent, but there is also something that was lost in the vaults for over 33 years until earlier this year. We’re extremely excited to finally put this box set in front of you. It’s a great listen and a good read too!"

The first of the rare tracks to be given a public outing is a cover of The Beatles' classic Revolution, which was recorded for an unnamed advertising campaign but never used. The original, recorded in 1968, was the first Beatles song to be licensed for use in a TV commercial when Nike paid $500,000 for the rights to use the song for a year in 1987.

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The other tracks appearing on the Rarities discs on Volume 4 include the six tracks recorded for iTunes in 2006 (later released as The Lost Session in 2018), three live tracks recorded at Abbey Road in 2008 (later available as a Record Store Day release in 2018), three studio songs recorded for the 2011 album Mirror Ball – Live & More, and versions of Rock Of Ages, Pour Some Sugar On Me, and Hysteria recorded for Apple in 2012-13, and several more demos, radio edits and cover versions. Full tracklist below.

Def Leppard: Volume 4 - 2015-2023 is available as a six-CD and 11-disc vinyl edition, and can be pre-ordered now.

Revolution (Abandoned TV Ad) - YouTube Watch On

Def Leppard: Volume Four

Format: 6-CD Box Set

Disc One: Def Leppard﻿

Disc Two: Diamond Star Halos﻿

Disc Three: Drastic Symphonies﻿

Disc Four: Rarities ﻿

Disc Five: Rarities﻿

Disc Six: Rarities

CD One: Def Leppard

Let’s Go

Dangerous

Man Enough

We Belong

Invincible

Sea Of Love

Energized

All Time High

Battle Of My Own

Broke‘N’Brokenhearted

Forever Young

Last Dance

Wings Of an Angel

Blind Faith

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CD Two: Diamond Star Halos

Take What You Want

Kick

Fire It Up

This Guitar

SOS Emergency

Liquid Dust

U Rok Mi

Goodbye For Good This Time

All We Need

Open Your Eyes

Gimme A Kiss

Angels (Can't Help You Now)

Lifeless

Unbreakable

From Here To Eternity

CD Three: Drastic Symphonies

Turn To Dust

Paper Sun

Animal

Pour Some Sugar On Me (Stripped Version)

Hysteria

Love Bites

Goodbye For Good This Time

Love

Gods Of War

Angels (Can’t Help You Now)

Bringin' On The Heartbreak

Switch 625

Too Late For Love

When Love And Hate Collide

Kings Of The World

CD Four: Rarities

Let It Go (Live iTunes Session)

Foolin (Live iTunes Session)

Bringin' On The Heartbreak (Live iTunes Session)

Rock On (Live iTunes Session)

When Love And Hate Collide (Live iTunes Session)

Promises (Live iTunes Session)

C'Mon C'mon (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)

Rock On (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)

Rocket (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)

Undefeated (From Mirrorball)

Kings Of the World (From Mirrorball)

It’s All About Believin' (From Mirrorball)

Rock Of Ages (2012 Re-Recorded Version)

Pour Some Sugar On Me (2012 Re-Recorded Version)

Where Does Love Go When It Dies / Now / When Love And Hate Collide / Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad / Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Medley, 2012)

Hysteria (2013 Re-Recorded Version)

CD Five: Rarities

Undefeated (Demo)

Last Dance (Demo)

Wings Of An Angel (Las Vegas Demo)

We Belong (Joe Only Vox)

This Guitar (Demo)

Hysteria (Spotify Session, 2018)

Miss You In A Heartbeat (Feat. Ian Hunter) (Retroactive Outtake)

We All Need Christmas

Take What You Want (Radio Edit)

Kick (Radio Edit)

This Guitar (Joe Only Mix)

Goodbye For Good This Time (Avant-Garde Mix)

Lifeless (Joe Only Mix)

Angels (Can't Help You Now) (Covent Garden Mix)

Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad

Animal (Radio Edit)

Just Like 73 (Feat. Tom Morello)

CD Six: Rarities

Personal Jesus (2026 Mix)

Revolution (Abandoned TV Ad)

“Heroes" (2026 Mix)

Stand By Me (From Bank of Dave 2)

Bad Motor Scooter (Feat. Sammy Hagar)

Helen Wheels (from “The Art Of McCartney” album)

Drive In Saturday (Feat. Mike Garson)

Seagull (Full Band Version)

Format: 11LP Boxset

Album One: Def Leppard (2 X Lp) ﻿

Album Two: Diamond Star Halo (2 X Lp) ﻿

Album Three: Drastic Symphony (2 X Lp) ﻿

Album Four: Rarities (2 X Lp)﻿

Album Five: Rarities (3 X Lp)

Album One: Def Leppard

Side One

Let’s Go

Dangerous

Man Enough

We Belong

Side Two

Invincible

Sea Of Love

Energized

All Time High

Side Three

Battle Of My Own

Broke‘N’Brokenhearted

Forever Young

Last Dance

Side Four

Wings Of an Angel

Blind Faith

Album Two: Diamond Star Halos

Side One

Take What You Want

Kick

Fire It Up

This Guitar

Side Two

SOS Emergency

Liquid Dust

U Rok Mi

Goodbye For Good This Time

Side Three

All We Need

Open Your Eyes

Gimme A Kiss

Angels (Can0t Help You Now)

Side Four

Lifeless

Unbreakable

From Here To Eternity

Album Three: Drastic Symphonies

Side One

Turn To Dust

Paper Sun

Animal

Pour Some Sugar On Me (Stripped Version)

Side Two

Hysteria

Love Bites

Goodbye For Good This Time

Love

Side Three

Gods Of War

Angels (Can’t Help You Now)

Bringin' On The Heartbreak

Switch 625

Side Four

Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad

Too Late For Love

When Love And Hate Collide

Kings Of The World

Album Four: Rarities

Side One

Let It Go (Live iTunes Session)

Foolin (Live iTunes Session)

Bringin' On The Heartbreak (Live iTunes Session)

Rock On (Live iTunes Session)

When Love And Hate Collide (Live iTunes Session)

Side Two

Promises (Live iTunes Session)

C'Mon C'mon (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)

Rock On (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)

Rocket (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)

Side Three

Undefeated (From Mirrorball)

Kings Of The World (From Mirrorball)

It’s All About Believin' (From Mirrorball)

Side Four

Rock Of Ages (2012 Re-Record)

Pour Some Sugar On Me (2012 Re-Record)

Where Does Love Go When It Dies / Now / When Love And Hate Collide / Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad / Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Medley, 2012)

Hysteria (2013 Re-Record)

Album Five: Rarities

Side One

Undefeated (Demo)

Last Dance (Demo)

Wings Of An Angel (Las Vegas Demo)

We Belong (Joe Only Vox)

Side Two

This Guitar (Demo)

Hysteria (Spotify Session, 2018)

Miss You in A Heartbeat (Feat. Ian Hunter) (Retroactive Outtake)

We All Need Christmas

Side Three

Take What You Want (Radio Edit)

Kick (Radio Edit)

This Guitar (Joe Only Mix)

Goodbye For Good This Time (Avant-Garde Mix)

Side Four

Lifeless (Joe Only Mix)

Angels (Can't Help You Now) (Covent Garden Mix)

Animal (Radio Edit)

Just Like 73 (Feat. Tom Morello)

Side Five

Personal Jesus (2026 Mix)

Revolution (Abandoned TV Ad)

“Heroes" (2026 Mix)

Stand By Me (From Bank Of Dave 2)

Side Six

Bad Motor Scooter (Feat. Sammy Hagar)

Helen Wheels (from “The Art Of McCartney” album)

Drive In Saturday (Feat. Mike Garson)

Seagull (Full Band Version)