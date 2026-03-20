Kraftwerk announce 50th anniversary reissues for Radio-Activity
Kraftwerk's fifth studio album, Radio-Activity, will be released on Blu-ray, vinyl and digitally with a new Dolby Atmos mix
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Kraftwerk have announced that they will release a 50th anniversary edition of their fifth studio album, Radio-Activity, through Parlophone Records on May 15.
The new editions will feature a brand new Dolby Atmos Mix reconstructed from the original 16-track tapes at the bands legendary Kling Klang Studios by Kraftwerk founder Ralf Hütter and Fritz Hilpert.
Radio-Activity was the band's first entirely electronic album, and was also a concept album, based around the themes of radioactive decay and radio communication.Article continues below
There will be three different releases; a Blu-ray audio disc featuring Dolby Atmos mix plus inner booklet housed in 50th Anniversary artwork. The Blu-ray contains the following audio content: • Dolby Atmos Mix • 5.1 mix (re-rendered from the Dolby Atmos Mix) • Stereo Mix (48kHz/24 bit) of 2009 stereo remaster.
There will. also be a 12" vinyl picture disc featuring the 2009 stereo remaster and a full digital release of the Dolby Atmos mix, which will be available on all major streaming services.
The band will commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Radio-Activity with a 17-date May/June 2026 UK and Ireland multimedia tour, their first here in nine years. You can see the full list of dates below.
Kraftwerk UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2026
May 17: Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre
May 18: Belfast Waterfront Hall
May 21: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
May 22: Manchester O2 Apollo
May 25: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
May 27: Stockton Globe
May 29: Sheffield City Hall
May 30: Brighton Centre
Jun 1: Bristol Beacon
Jun 2: Bournemouth International Centre
Jun 4: London Royal Albert Hall
Jun 5: London Royal Albert Hall
Jun 7: Liverpool Empire Theatre
Jun 8: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Jun 9: Edinburgh Plahouse
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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