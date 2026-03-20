Kraftwerk announce 50th anniversary reissues for Radio-Activity

Kraftwerk have announced that they will release a 50th anniversary edition of their fifth studio album, Radio-Activity, through Parlophone Records on May 15.

The new editions will feature a brand new Dolby Atmos Mix reconstructed from the original 16-track tapes at the bands legendary Kling Klang Studios by Kraftwerk founder Ralf Hütter and Fritz Hilpert.

Radio-Activity was the band's first entirely electronic album, and was also a concept album, based around the themes of radioactive decay and radio communication.

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There will be three different releases; a Blu-ray audio disc featuring Dolby Atmos mix plus inner booklet housed in 50th Anniversary artwork. The Blu-ray contains the following audio content: • Dolby Atmos Mix • 5.1 mix (re-rendered from the Dolby Atmos Mix) • Stereo Mix (48kHz/24 bit) of 2009 stereo remaster.

There will. also be a 12" vinyl picture disc featuring the 2009 stereo remaster and a full digital release of the Dolby Atmos mix, which will be available on all major streaming services.

The band will commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Radio-Activity with a 17-date May/June 2026 UK and Ireland multimedia tour, their first here in nine years. You can see the full list of dates below.

(Image credit: Parlophone)

May 17: Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

May 18: Belfast Waterfront Hall

May 21: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

May 22: Manchester O2 Apollo

May 25: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

May 27: Stockton Globe

May 29: Sheffield City Hall

May 30: Brighton Centre

Jun 1: Bristol Beacon

Jun 2: Bournemouth International Centre

Jun 4: London Royal Albert Hall

Jun 5: London Royal Albert Hall

Jun 7: Liverpool Empire Theatre

Jun 8: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Jun 9: Edinburgh Plahouse

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