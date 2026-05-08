King Crimson announce new 2014 New York live album will be released in July

King Crimson have announced that they will release a new live album, 2014 NYC, on double 200g vinyl and double CD, through DGM/Panegryic on July 10.

The new release, from the band's four-night run in NYC in September 2014, on their first tour for six years and one which introduced the now-famous three-drummer line-up, featuring Gavin Harrison and Pat Mastelotto, both members of previous Crimson line-ups, and Bill Reiflin, who had worked with Ministry and REM.

2014 NYC is taken from live multi-track recordings from the band’s shows between September 18 and September 21, with the vinyl being cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering and pressed on 200-gram audiophile vinyl. It features new sleevenotes from King Crimson biographer and Prog writer Sid Smith.

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2014 NYC heralds the start of a series of Crimson live releases, all double 200g vinyl and double CD releases, which will focus on the live activity of the 2014-2021 line-ups of the band.

A double Blu-ray release of King Crimson’s entire 19-date U.S. tour from 2014, which will also include this compilation, will be released in Autumn 2026.

Pre-order 2014 NYC.

(Image credit: DGM/Panegyric)

King Crimson: 2014 NYC

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Vinyl Side A

1. Introductory Soundscape

2. Larks’ Tongues in Aspic (Part I)

3. Pictures of a City

Side B

1. A Scarcity of Miracles

2. The Letters

3. The Sailor’s Tale

4. The Hell Hounds of Krim

Side C

1. Red

2. Improv: Hoodoo

3. The Talking Drum

4. Larks’ Tongues in Aspic (Part II)

Side D

1. VROOOM

2. Coda: Marine 475

3. The Light of Day

4. 21st Century Schizoid Man

2CD

CD1

1. Introductory Soundscape

2. Larks’ Tongues in Aspic (Part I)

3. Pictures of a City

4. A Scarcity of Miracles

5. Banshee Legs Bell Hassle

6. Level Five

7. The Letters

8. The Sailor’s Tale

9. Interlude

10. The ConstruKction of Light

11. Red

CD2

1. One More Red Nightmare

2. VROOOM

3. Coda: Marine 475

4. The Light of Day

5. The Talking Drum

6. Larks’ Tongues in Aspic (Part II)

7. Starless

8. The Hell Hounds of Krim

9. Improv: Hoodoo

10. 21st Century Schizoid Man