King Crimson announce new 2014 New York live album will be released in July
2014 NYC heralds the start of a series of releases from the King Crimson line-ups from 2014-2021
King Crimson have announced that they will release a new live album, 2014 NYC, on double 200g vinyl and double CD, through DGM/Panegryic on July 10.
The new release, from the band's four-night run in NYC in September 2014, on their first tour for six years and one which introduced the now-famous three-drummer line-up, featuring Gavin Harrison and Pat Mastelotto, both members of previous Crimson line-ups, and Bill Reiflin, who had worked with Ministry and REM.
2014 NYC is taken from live multi-track recordings from the band’s shows between September 18 and September 21, with the vinyl being cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering and pressed on 200-gram audiophile vinyl. It features new sleevenotes from King Crimson biographer and Prog writer Sid Smith.
2014 NYC heralds the start of a series of Crimson live releases, all double 200g vinyl and double CD releases, which will focus on the live activity of the 2014-2021 line-ups of the band.
A double Blu-ray release of King Crimson’s entire 19-date U.S. tour from 2014, which will also include this compilation, will be released in Autumn 2026.
King Crimson: 2014 NYC
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Vinyl Side A
1. Introductory Soundscape
2. Larks’ Tongues in Aspic (Part I)
3. Pictures of a City
Side B
1. A Scarcity of Miracles
2. The Letters
3. The Sailor’s Tale
4. The Hell Hounds of Krim
Side C
1. Red
2. Improv: Hoodoo
3. The Talking Drum
4. Larks’ Tongues in Aspic (Part II)
Side D
1. VROOOM
2. Coda: Marine 475
3. The Light of Day
4. 21st Century Schizoid Man
2CD
CD1
1. Introductory Soundscape
2. Larks’ Tongues in Aspic (Part I)
3. Pictures of a City
4. A Scarcity of Miracles
5. Banshee Legs Bell Hassle
6. Level Five
7. The Letters
8. The Sailor’s Tale
9. Interlude
10. The ConstruKction of Light
11. Red
CD2
1. One More Red Nightmare
2. VROOOM
3. Coda: Marine 475
4. The Light of Day
5. The Talking Drum
6. Larks’ Tongues in Aspic (Part II)
7. Starless
8. The Hell Hounds of Krim
9. Improv: Hoodoo
10. 21st Century Schizoid Man
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.