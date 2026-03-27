Pink Floyd to release 1975 Los Angeles Sports Arena concert on vinyl and CD for very first time in April

A Pink Floyd concert from the Los Angeles Sports Centre from 1975, during the band's Wish You Were Here tour, is to be released on vinyl and CD for the very first time.

Pink Floyd Live From The Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975 will be available from Sony Music as a special four LP clear vinyl version, which will be released exclusively for Record Store Day on 18th April, followed by a 2CD edition on April 24.

The concert opens with both Raving and Drooling and You’ve Got To Be Crazy, both of whch evolved into Sheep and Dogs, which would feature on their 1977's tenth album, Animals, before the epic Shine On You Crazy Diamond kicks in, both parts separated by Have A Cigar, also from Wish You Were Here, before the whole of The Dark Side Of The Moon is played, followed by an ecore of Echoes.

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The recording has been meticulously restored and remastered by Steven Wilson from tapes that originated from the legendary late bootlegger Mike “Mike the Mic” Millard, whose tapes from concerts across Los Angeles in the 1970s became renowned for their surprisingly clear sound quality.

Many of Millard’s bootlegs were pressed onto vinyl unofficially, although he did not condone the sale of his recordings for profit, and these recordings were heard for the first time when released as part of the 2025 UK #1 album Wish You Were Here 50 box set.

Pre-order Pink Floyd Live From The Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975.

(Image credit: Sony Music)

Pink Floyd: Pink Floyd Live From The Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975

1. Raving and Drooling (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

2. You've Got To Be Crazy (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

3. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5) (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975 )

4. Have a Cigar (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

5. Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9) (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

6. Speak to Me (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

7. Breathe (In The Air) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

8. On the Run (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

9. Time (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

10. The Great Gig in the Sky (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

11. Money (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

12. Us and Them (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

13. Any Colour You Like (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

14. Brain Damage (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

15. Eclipse (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

16. Echoes (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)