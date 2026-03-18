"It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now." Placebo announce reimagined version of 1996 debut album, plus 30th anniversary arena tour
Placebo Re:created is described by the band as a "director’s cut" of their groundbreaking debut album
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Placebo are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with the release of Placebo RE:CREATED, a reworking of the record that introduced them to the world in 1996.
The original Placebo album reached number 5 in the UK charts in the summer of 1996, providing a thrilling alternative to the dominant Britpop culture. The record also spawned three UK hit singles, Teenage Angst, which peaked at number 30, Nancy Boy, which reached number 4, and Bruise Pristine, which debuted at number 14.
The new take on the album features reworked and embellished versions of all ten tracks from the original record, plus two bonus tracks from the original release, and is intended to showcase the way in which the songs have evolved in live performances.Article continues below
The album tracklist is:
1. Come Home
2. Teenage Angst
3. Bionic
4. 36 Degrees
5. Hang On To Your IQ
6. Nancy Boy
7. I Know
8. Bruise Pristine
9. Lady of the Flowers
10. Swallow
11. Drowning By Numbers
12. H.K. Farewell
Speaking about the new record, founding band members Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal say, "We think of this record as a director’s cut. We haven’t recreated it from scratch. We went back to the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record.
"This project was about finally finishing the record, dragging it into the 21st century sonically, while preserving the integrity and the spirit of the original. It’s not about improving it, there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s about completing it.
"When we made the first album, we didn’t yet have the experience or the studio knowledge to fully translate what was in our heads. Over the years, the songs took on a life of their own on stage; they grew, they developed, they kind of completed themselves.
"It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now. It’s a way of honouring that innocence, while letting the songs exist with the scale, confidence, and energy of the band we’ve become.”
The band have also announced an extensive UK and European arena tour to celebrate their landmark debut. They will be performing songs from their first two albums, Placebo and 1998's Without You I’m Nothing, some of which have not been included in the band's live sets for over 20 years.
Placebo 30th Anniversary Tour
Sep 28: Oporto Super Bock Arena, Portugal
Sep 29: Lisbon Sagres Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Oct 01: Madrid Movistar Arena (The Ring), Spain
Oct 03: Barcelona St. Jordi Club, Spain
Oct 05: Toulouse Zenith, France
Oct 07: Nantes Zenith, France
Oct 09: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 12: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany
Oct 15: Vilnius Twinsbet Arena, Lithuania
Oct 16: Riga Xiaomi Arēna, Latvia
Oct 18: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena, Finland
Oct 20: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Oct 22: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Oct 24: Copenhagen KB Hall, Denmark
Oct 26: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
Oct 27: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland
Oct 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 01: Antwerp Afas Dome, Belgium
Nov 02: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Nov 04: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Nov 06: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy
Nov 09: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Nov 10: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 13: Budapest Budapest Arena, Hungary
Nov 15: Prague Fortuna Sports Hall, Czech Republic
Nov 16: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Nov 18: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
Nov 21: Stuttgart Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany
Nov 23: Lyon LDLC Arena, France
Nov 25: Paris Accor Arena, France
Nov 28: Nottingham NIC Arena, UK
Nov 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Dec 02: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Dec 04: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK
Dec 05: London OVO Wembley Arena, UK
Dec 07: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK
Tickets for the tour will be available here.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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