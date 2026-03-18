"It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now." Placebo announce reimagined version of 1996 debut album, plus 30th anniversary arena tour

Placebo are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with the release of Placebo RE:CREATED, a reworking of the record that introduced them to the world in 1996.

The original Placebo album reached number 5 in the UK charts in the summer of 1996, providing a thrilling alternative to the dominant Britpop culture. The record also spawned three UK hit singles, Teenage Angst, which peaked at number 30, Nancy Boy, which reached number 4, and Bruise Pristine, which debuted at number 14.

The new take on the album features reworked and embellished versions of all ten tracks from the original record, plus two bonus tracks from the original release, and is intended to showcase the way in which the songs have evolved in live performances.

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The album tracklist is:



1. Come Home

2. Teenage Angst

3. Bionic

4. 36 Degrees

5. Hang On To Your IQ

6. Nancy Boy

7. I Know

8. Bruise Pristine

9. Lady of the Flowers

10. Swallow

11. Drowning By Numbers

12. H.K. Farewell



Speaking about the new record, founding band members Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal say, "We think of this record as a director’s cut. We haven’t recreated it from scratch. We went back to the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record.



"This project was about finally finishing the record, dragging it into the 21st century sonically, while preserving the integrity and the spirit of the original. It’s not about improving it, there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s about completing it.



"When we made the first album, we didn’t yet have the experience or the studio knowledge to fully translate what was in our heads. Over the years, the songs took on a life of their own on stage; they grew, they developed, they kind of completed themselves.



"It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now. It’s a way of honouring that innocence, while letting the songs exist with the scale, confidence, and energy of the band we’ve become.”

The band have also announced an extensive UK and European arena tour to celebrate their landmark debut. They will be performing songs from their first two albums, Placebo and 1998's Without You I’m Nothing, some of which have not been included in the band's live sets for over 20 years.

Placebo 30th Anniversary Tour

Sep 28: Oporto Super Bock Arena, Portugal

Sep 29: Lisbon Sagres Campo Pequeno, Portugal



Oct 01: Madrid Movistar Arena (The Ring), Spain

Oct 03: Barcelona St. Jordi Club, Spain

Oct 05: Toulouse Zenith, France

Oct 07: Nantes Zenith, France

Oct 09: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 12: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Oct 15: Vilnius Twinsbet Arena, Lithuania

Oct 16: Riga Xiaomi Arēna, Latvia

Oct 18: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena, Finland

Oct 20: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Oct 22: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Oct 24: Copenhagen KB Hall, Denmark

Oct 26: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Oct 27: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Oct 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany



Nov 01: Antwerp Afas Dome, Belgium

Nov 02: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Nov 04: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 06: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

Nov 09: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 13: Budapest Budapest Arena, Hungary

Nov 15: Prague Fortuna Sports Hall, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 18: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Nov 21: Stuttgart Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 23: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Nov 25: Paris Accor Arena, France

Nov 28: Nottingham NIC Arena, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK



Dec 02: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Dec 04: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 05: London OVO Wembley Arena, UK

Dec 07: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Tickets for the tour will be available here.