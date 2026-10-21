"Both a celebration of where it all began and an invitation to imagine what comes next." Jean-Michel Jarre announces 2027 Oxygene & Beyond arena tour
French electronica legend reveals 'first wave' of dates celebrating 50 years of his pioneering Oxygene album
Jean-Michel Jarre has announced UK and European dates for his Oxygene & Beyond tour, celebrating 50 years of his landmark Oxygene album, plus music from a forthcoming new album to be released in spring 2027.
The tour will initially visit cities across Europe, including London’s O2 Arena and Manchester’s Co-op Live, with further concerts scheduled in Katowice, Łódź, Gdańsk, Cluj, Budapest, Berlin, Prague, Brussels and Barcelona, along with multiple nights in Amsterdam and Paris.
Oxygene & Beyond continues a landmark anniversary year for the album that helped bring electronic music to a global audience. A 50th-anniversary edition of Oxygene set for release via BMG on November 20, places a new 2026 stereo remaster alongside immersive Dolby Atmos and 5.1 mixes and bonus content.
"This tour is both a celebration of where it all began and an invitation to imagine what comes next," says the 78-year-old French composer/performer/producer. "The adventure continues."
Jean-Michel Jarre - Oxygene & Beyond tour 2027
Sep 21: Katowice Spodek Hall, POL
Sep 22: Lodz Atlas Arena, POL
Sep 24: Gdansk Ergo Arena, POL
Sep 27: Cluj BT Arena, ROM
Sep 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN
Oct 02: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena, GER
Oct 03: Prague, Czechia – O2 Arena, CZE
Oct 06: Amsterdam Gashouder, HOL
Oct 07: Amsterdam Gashouder, HOL
Oct 08: Amsterdam Gashouder, HOL
Oct 11: Brussels Forest National, BEL
Oct 14: Paris La Seine Musicale, FRA
Oct 15: Paris. La Seine Musicale, FRA
Oct 16: Paris La Seine Musicale, FRA
Oct 19: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 21: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
Oct 24: BarcelonaPalau Sant Jordi, SPA
Further dates for 2028 will follow.
On November 5, Thames & Hudson will publish Machines by Jean-Michel Jarre: A History of Electronic Music, Jarre’s exploration of electronic music’s past, present and future.
Drawing on one of the world’s most significant private collections of electronic and electro-acoustic instruments, the book traces a century of sonic experimentation through analogue synthesis, the digital revolution, immersive multimedia and AI-assisted creation.
Jarre is currently working on a new album, details of which will be announced in due course.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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