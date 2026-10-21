"Both a celebration of where it all began and an invitation to imagine what comes next." Jean-Michel Jarre announces 2027 Oxygene & Beyond arena tour

Jean-Michel Jarre has announced UK and European dates for his Oxygene & Beyond tour, celebrating 50 years of his landmark Oxygene album, plus music from a forthcoming new album to be released in spring 2027.



The tour will initially visit cities across Europe, including London’s O2 Arena and Manchester’s Co-op Live, with further concerts scheduled in Katowice, Łódź, Gdańsk, Cluj, Budapest, Berlin, Prague, Brussels and Barcelona, along with multiple nights in Amsterdam and Paris.



Oxygene & Beyond continues a landmark anniversary year for the album that helped bring electronic music to a global audience. A 50th-anniversary edition of Oxygene set for release via BMG on November 20, places a new 2026 stereo remaster alongside immersive Dolby Atmos and 5.1 mixes and bonus content.



"This tour is both a celebration of where it all began and an invitation to imagine what comes next," says the 78-year-old French composer/performer/producer. "The adventure continues."

Jean-Michel Jarre - Oxygene & Beyond tour 2027

Sep 21: Katowice Spodek Hall, POL

Sep 22: Lodz Atlas Arena, POL

Sep 24: Gdansk Ergo Arena, POL

Sep 27: Cluj BT Arena, ROM

Sep 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN



Oct 02: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena, GER

Oct 03: Prague, Czechia – O2 Arena, CZE

Oct 06: Amsterdam Gashouder, HOL

Oct 07: Amsterdam Gashouder, HOL

Oct 08: Amsterdam Gashouder, HOL

Oct 11: Brussels Forest National, BEL

Oct 14: Paris La Seine Musicale, FRA

Oct 15: Paris. La Seine Musicale, FRA

Oct 16: Paris La Seine Musicale, FRA

Oct 19: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 21: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Oct 24: BarcelonaPalau Sant Jordi, SPA

Further dates for 2028 will follow.

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(Image credit: Jean-Michel Jarre)

On November 5, Thames & Hudson will publish Machines by Jean-Michel Jarre: A History of Electronic Music, Jarre’s exploration of electronic music’s past, present and future.



Drawing on one of the world’s most significant private collections of electronic and electro-acoustic instruments, the book traces a century of sonic experimentation through analogue synthesis, the digital revolution, immersive multimedia and AI-assisted creation.

Jarre is currently working on a new album, details of which will be announced in due course.