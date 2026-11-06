Twenty-four years on from their debut LP, Theory Of A Deadman are doing it their way. Part 1: Funeral Songs is the Canadian rock band’s new EP, conceived to deliver only the songs they want fans to hear.

“Creatively, the days of putting out an album every few years are gone,” says frontman Tyler Connolly. “We’re really excited about the quality – you can’t write 12 amazing songs in three months!”

Take its title with a pinch of salt. The quartet’s approach is still filled with country twang, sarcastic humour and bright, incisive hooks.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

You’ve released eight albums. Is the key ingredient to a good song the same today as it was at the beginning?

For me, it’s “Can I still communicate with the fans?” Eventually I’m gonna be 65 writing a song about partying, and people will be like, “Yeah… you’re done.” [Laughs] I once worked on a song idea with Jim Vallance [Canadian producer-songwriter] at his house. I sang it to him and he went, “I think I’m done.” “What do you mean?” “I think I’m done songwriting.” He retired in front of me! I was writing a song recently with some younger guys in a band and I felt like Jim. I’d shout out lyrics and they were like, “No.” So that’s it: can I still relate?

You touched on getting older on your recent single Winnebago (Lay Low), which you described as an “anti-bar song”.

You reach a point where your body can’t do it any more. New Year’s Eve has always been the party night. But one year, my wife at the time and I went out for dinner with friends, and we called it a night at eight o’clock. I’ve never celebrated it since. That’s Winnebago: I’m gonna wake up tomorrow, feel like crap, and have that ‘shoulda, woulda, coulda’.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last year you celebrated your 50th birthday. What advice would you give 25-year-old Tyler about to sign a deal with Chad Kroeger’s 604 Records?

I was very introverted so my only advice would be to have more fun and enjoy it. I feel like I wasted 10 years being so worried about everything. People ask us how we’ve stayed together for so long – communication and conversation are key. We’re four very insecure guys, and when you get a rock band with a bunch of dudes who don’t know what they’re doing, it can be a wild ride. We’ve seen other bands fist fight and break up on tour.

Theory of a Deadman - Winnebago (Lay Low) [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

Is it true that the title track from the new EP is about an actual dead man?

It’s a person who isn’t dead yet. I told our management that I won’t reveal who it is because that would be nasty. But it’s cathartic. We write songs about people or things that frustrate us.

How do you switch off when the world starts to feel a bit loud?

I exercise and try to stay off social media. And I golf a lot. I’ve been to quite a few tournaments. I once went to Torrey Pines in San Diego on a practice day and followed Tiger Woods around.

Would you say that successful musicians and sports people share a relentless drive?

There are definitely parallels. I’ve been asked about solo projects, but nope. I’m a team guy and I have zero interest in doing this on my own. Not only does it scare the hell out of me, but helping each other win is the best feeling.

Part 1: Funeral Songs is out now via ONErpm. Theory Of A Deadman tour the Europe in February 2027 and Canada in March. For dates and tickets, check their website.