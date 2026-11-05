"We are so effin’ excited!" Rush announce a five-date Elevate From The Norm run at The Sphere

Rush have announced a five-date residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, which will see the band perform on May 21, 23, 26, 28, and 30, 2027.

As with their current 50 Something World Tour, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, with Annike Nilles and Loren Gold, will perform a set of fan favourites and greatest hits from across their catalogue in celebration of Rush's music, legacy, and the life of the late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart on a run of shows dubbed 'Elevate From The Norm'.

“When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, ‘wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor-made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows.’," Geddy Lee reveals, "Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows, and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"But life is nothing if not surprising, and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense, and we are able to make that particular dream come true. We are presently working hard to expand our touring concepts and concoct some new madness to suit this incredible venue and musically perform the kind of show we’ve been doing in some of our “one-off” cities. Meaning playing all of 2112 and all of Moving Pictures along with an array of other songs. We are so effin’ excited to make use of this incredible opportunity to please our fans both visually and viscerally- from wherever they might fly in from. Gonna be so much fun!!”

General tickets go on sale on November 13. Rush Backstage and Rush Newsletter subscribers will receive an exclusive two-hour window to purchase VIP and Travel packages beginning Friday, November 6 at 10 AM PT. The Artist Presale for concert tickets begins Wednesday, November 11 at 10 AM PT. Fans who register through Seated will receive a unique presale code granting them early access to tickets.

There will be three VIP packages featuring premium concert seating and exclusive perks, with select packages offering the opportunity to meet Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, collectable band-signed merchandise, access to the Xanadu VIP Lounge, and dedicated merchandise pickup. The official Rush pop-up shop at Fontainebleau will feature a curated collection celebrating the band's legendary career and Sphere debut.

Tickets details and VIP and Travel packages: head here.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors