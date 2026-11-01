Classic Rock Tracks Of The Week: November 2, 2026

They'll be dancing in the streets of Llanelli as news breaks that local heroes Scarlet Rebels have triumphed in our latest Tracks Of The Week contest, with their smashing recent single God’s Honest Truth defeating strong competition from a pair of stellar guitarists, Joanne Shaw Taylor and Ayron Jones. So congratulations to them, and to the vanquished.

Scarlet Rebels - God's Honest Truth (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

This week, eight more rock titans are ready for your votes. We hope you enjoy them.

Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse - The Rougaroux

Drawn from old Cajun folklore about a sinister werewolf character (an intrinsic part of Louisiana-born singer Greta Valenti’s childhood), The Rougaroux has been doing the rounds in BGG&TA’s live set for a while. Now it’s getting its own sparkly single/video treatment, for which we are glad. Teamed with a killer blues rock shuffle and blistering solo from guitarist Robin Davey, and you have yourself a dark, swampy, very delicious cocktail that begs to be danced to.

BEAUX GRIS GRIS & THE APOCALYPSE - The Rougaroux (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Saxon - Medusa

If Medusa is anything to go by, we can expect Saxon’s next album, Gods Of Thunder (out in January), to be a bit good. It chugs. It gallops. It shifts and soars. High on riff-caked drama and cackling mythological tales of Gorgon antics, it has everything you want from an epic piece of classic heavy metal. “A step into the world of Greek mythology ‘Medusa’, a god who could turn you to stone with a glance!” mic-wielder-in-chief Biff Byford enthuses. “Epic metal, epic story! Enjoy”.

Saxon - Medusa (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Steven Wilson - A Basket Of Bees

It’s hard to not think of the Wicker Man (yes the bees are only in the Nic Cage remake, but still…) in this latest piece of Wilson’s compelling new album, Requiem For A Village – heavy on 70s British folk-horror and lo-fi discordant ingredients. Captured on analogue gear with guitarist Randy McStine, drummer Russell Holzman and singer/engineer Shelby Logan Warne (also in alt/prog rockers Kyros), it hops deftly between sprinkles of piano, gnarly guitars, acoustic flourishes and gauzy vocal harmonies. Another striking move from one of rock’s most interesting creators.

Steven Wilson - A Basket of Bees (The Village Hall Sessions) - YouTube Watch On

His Lordship - Nadine

The Chuck Berry banger as you’ve never heard it, Nadine gets a dirty, fuzzed up makeover in the adept hands of sharp-dressed power duo His Lordship – fronted by current-generation Pretenders guitar star James Walbourne. If Berry downed a strong coffee, stuck his hand in a toaster and played this, it may’ve come out thusly. And that could only be a good thing, surely?

His Lordship - Nadine - YouTube Watch On

Hannah Wicklund - The Pier

Sung with the bone-deep commitment and feeling of a true music lifer, The Pier is billed by Wicklund as “a song for anyone who has ever lost someone they loved to the darkness.” That plays out to raw, impassioned effect in its moody, heavy blues rock chops and big-hearted melody. More to be found on her 2026 album (written, recorded and released under her own steam, on her own label), War On Women; Calling All Good Men, which is out now.

Hannah Wicklund- The Pier (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Green Lung - Ozymandias

Adapted from Percy Shelley’s poem “musing on the futility of human empire-building” (and newly released here with a desert- and time-traversing video, courtesy of illustrator Richard Wells and animator Joseph Brett), the London metallers’ latest cooks strains of Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath up into a righteous, rocking stew – all fat riffs and 70s organ vibes. It’s punchy, it’s nostalgic, it breaks unexpectedly in the middle for a slightly proggy twist (before diving into a splash of flashy soloing). Tasty.

GREEN LUNG - Ozymandias (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

The Chats - Off It

On this opening taste of their next album, the Aussies’ signature gobby punk’n’roll comes with a zingy AC/DC kick. Punk but sunny. Tearaway but super-tight, with a brilliant driver/alter-ego character in the accompanying video – in which the band hurtle round a racetrack in a generously graffitied caravan. And just to really cement that none-more-punk status, it’s all over in about a minute.

The Chats - Off It (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Cats In Space - White Knight

The second single from Cats In Space's upcoming album Suit Of Armour walks a shimmering tightrope between West End musical and uncaged rock bombast, with soaring choirs of celestial, Brian May-style guitars giving way to a chorus that's bigger than the average data centre but without the downstream harm to the natural environment. Guitar cat Greg Hart says the new record is the band's finest to date, and on this evidence we're inclined to assume he knows what he's talking about.