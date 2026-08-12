Danny Bowes, frontman with Britrock legends Thunder, has announced a spoken word tour for next year. The dates will be Bowes' second road trip since suffering a stroke in 2022, an event that required three months of hospitalisation followed by two stints in rehab.

The run of dates, which will commence at the Gee Club in Glasgow on April 1 and end on April 28 at the Leicester Square Theatre in London, follows 2025's Maximum Chat shows, a run of eight spoken-word performances that included an interactive audience Q&A session.

"I had to learn to do almost everything all over again after what I like to refer to as my 'occurrence' in 2022," says Bowes. "I wasn’t able to sing (I’m still working on that), but having spent all my adult life on stage, I had an itch I just couldn’t scratch, and I felt I needed to prove to myself that I could still put on a show."

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"When I answered the questions in the show, I know it sounds strange, but it felt like there was someone on stage interviewing me, and I really liked it. So much so that I’ve decided Under Pressure will be a 100% Q&A show, so it’s going to be completely unstructured, and entirely based on questions from the people in the room.

"It means all of us (the audience and not just me) will be 'under pressure' to create a great show, and it will be different every night, of course!"

Presale tickets for the shows go on sale today at 10am, with the general sale beginning at the same time on Friday. Full dates below.

In 2025, Classic Rock asked Bowes what he'd learned from his illness.

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"It’s that we never really know how lucky we are," he responded. "Only when something like this happens, something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy, does the importance of family, friends and bandmates become obvious. Be grateful for what you’ve got and enjoy what’s happening today, as nobody knows what tomorrow has in store."

Danny Bowes: Under Pressure 2027 Tour

Apr 01: Glasgow Glee Club

Apr 02: Stockton-on-Tees The Georgian Theatre

Apr 03: Leicester The Y Theatre

Apr 08: Leeds Glee Club

Apr 09: Liverpool Philharmonic (Music Room)

Apr 10: Manchester New Century Locker

Apr 15: Birmingham Glee Club

Apr 16: Bristol The Lantern

Apr 17: Swindon Arts Centre

Apr 22: Sheffield The Foundry

Apr 23: Colchester Town Hall

Apr 24: London Leicester Square Theatre