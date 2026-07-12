“I’ve spent 20 years of my life building a career. I don’t see why I should have to give that up just because one guy says he doesn’t want to do it any more”: The bitter battle for the soul of Pink Floyd

In December 1985 Roger Waters informed Pink Floyd’s record companies – EMI in London and CBS in New York – that he had left the band. This did not come as a great surprise to the record company executives. Neither would it have been much of a shock to the 18 million or so Pink Floyd fans around the world who had bought The Wall, had they had known about Waters’s decision.

There had been no activity from Pink Floyd since the release of The Final Cut in March 1983, an album widely regarded as a Roger Waters solo album in all but name. Since then Waters, considered the prime mover of Pink Floyd from the mid-70s onwards, had released a solo album, 1984’s The Pros & Cons Of Hitch Hiking, and had toured Europe and America with a show of Floydian proportions.

David Gilmour, Waters’s chief collaborator in Pink Floyd but whose contribution had declined over the previous decade to the point where he’d removed his production credit from The Final Cut, had also released a solo album and toured on a more modest scale – in fact, some gigs were even cancelled due to poor ticket sales. Drummer Nick Mason and keyboard player Rick Wright had also recorded solo albums, although only die-hard fans were aware of them. In fact, virtually nobody was aware that Rick Wright had left the band before The Wall came out in 1979.

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In summer 1985 there had been speculation that Pink Floyd might perform at Live Aid but it had never gone beyond that. Gilmour had been the only member of the band to appear at the biggest gig the world had ever seen – as a guest guitarist with Bryan Ferry.

It was, therefore, apparently safe for EMI and CBS to assume that Pink Floyd, one of the biggest-selling bands on the planet up to that point, were finished. Except that they weren’t. There was no confirmation of Pink Floyd’s demise forthcoming from their management; the next information was that Gilmour and Mason were actively considering a new Pink Floyd album. It was the prelude to a titanic struggle between Waters and the remaining members of Pink Floyd over the rights to the name – a battle that was not resolved until after the release of the next Pink Floyd album, A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, in 1987. And even that did not stop the acrimony that has continued intermittently ever since.

Pink Floyd in happier times on The Wall tour in 1981 (Image credit: Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

Like EMI and CBS, Waters believed that Pink Floyd would not continue after he had handed in his notice. He did not think they were capable of making an album without him. He even told them so, to their faces; “You’ll never get it together, you wankers,” is how Gilmour remembers it.

We’d been having these meetings in which Roger said: ‘I’m not working with you guys again.’ David Gilmour

This was in August 1986, after Waters had learned that Gilmour and Mason would be making a new Pink Floyd album. Waters’s position was simple: Pink Floyd had expired. Any attempt to continue the band without him was fraudulent. Gilmour and Mason’s view was equally straightforward: no one member had the right to disband Pink Floyd without the consent of the others. And Waters was now an ex-member of Pink Floyd.

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The differences were irreconcilable and both sides were convinced that they were right. It’s interesting to note that the last time Pink Floyd’s main creative force had left the band there had been no debate about the rights to the name. After Syd Barrett – who’d written the band’s two hit singles and 10 of the 11 tracks on their first album, 1967’s The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn – had been invalided out of the band with a drug-heightened nervous breakdown, the others carried on regardless, recruiting Gilmour as his replacement.

One big difference between the two events, however, is that in 1985 the Pink Floyd name was guaranteed to generate millions of pounds; in 1968 it was merely thousands. The irony is that Waters’s actions did more to galvanise Gilmour and Mason into continuing Pink Floyd than anything else. It was only after he left that the others considered carrying on. Mason says that Waters could have easily killed off the band by simply staying: “By remaining in it and never doing another stroke of work, nothing would ever have happened.”

Mason admits that he had become resigned to the bitter end of Pink Floyd. The experience of playing on The Final Cut had been so unpleasant that he was not keen to repeat it, and Waters told him he wouldn’t even get the chance. But his lingering doubts occasionally flared up into open discontent, like when he joined Gilmour at his Hammersmith Odeon show in London to play Comfortably Numb, or when he went to see Waters’s Pros & Cons Of Hitch Hiking tour at Wembley Arena and felt “like a rather elderly Peter Pan at the nursery window” as the band played Floyd’s greatest hits without him.

Gilmour retained the confidence of knowing how much of a contribution he had made to the sound of Pink Floyd. His guitar and vocals were responsible for at least half of the memorable moments that most people associated with the band. That didn’t mean he was going to do anything about it, however. And communication between the band members had reached such a low ebb that on the rare occasions when they did meet up they would each go away with different impressions about what had been decided.

“We’d been having these meetings in which Roger said: ‘I’m not working with you guys again’,” Gilmour told one interviewer. “He’d say to me: ‘Are you going to carry on?’ And I’d say, quite honestly: ‘I don’t know. But when we’re good and ready, I’ll tell everyone what the plan is. And we’ll get on with it.’”

David Gilmour on his 1984 solo tour (Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Even after Waters had left, Gilmour made no move to resuscitate Pink Floyd to begin with. The catalyst appears to have been Waters’s fury at their refusal to disband the group, at which point Gilmour stubbornly dug in and decided to go for it. “I’ve spent 20 years of my life building a career with Pink Floyd,” he said. “I don’t see why I should have to give that up just because one guy says he doesn’t want to do it any more.”

I’m certain that at that time Dave and Nick never thought that they would carry on if I left. It never even crossed their minds. Roger Waters

By the summer of 1986 Gilmour was ready to start a Pink Floyd album with Mason. When Waters realised that his sarcasm and vitriol were not enough to dissuade them, he sent in the lawyers. At the end of October they commenced a High Court action to dissolve the Pink Floyd partnership, declaring that the group was “a spent force, creatively”.

This was the first time the public became aware of the dispute. It was also the first time that it became widely known that Waters was no longer a member of Pink Floyd. A couple of weeks later Pink Floyd replied by releasing a statement that said: ‘The group have no intention of disbanding. On the contrary, David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with Rick Wright and producer Bob Ezrin, are currently recording a new album.’

A solo Roger Waters in 1987 (Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Gilmour added his own comment to the statement: “The strength of Pink Floyd lay in the talents of all four members. Naturally, we will miss Roger’s artistic input. However, we will continue to work together as in the past. We are surprised at recent claims that Roger believes the band to be ‘a spent force, creatively’ as he’s had no involvement with the current project. The three of us are very excited by the new material and would prefer to be judged by the public on the strength of the forthcoming Pink Floyd album.”

The wording of the statement was deliberately careful. Rick Wright had been invited back by Gilmour and Mason once they had decided to make a Pink Floyd album. However, it made no sense for him to rejoin a band that was facing expensive legal action to dissolve it. In addition, there was the matter of the legal agreement made at the time of his departure that specifically forbade him from rejoining the group.

In fact, Wright’s departure created other ramifications that were to prove crucial in the fight over the Pink Floyd name, as I discovered when I interviewed Waters in the spring of 1987 soon after he’d recorded his second solo album, Radio K.A.O.S.. I was in full don’t-mention-the-war mode but it was Waters who brought it up and, after we’d discussed what might or might not constitute Pink Floyd, he told me that when Pink Floyd had signed a new record contract with EMI and CBS in 1982 they had included a so-called ‘group artist rider’.

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“This said that the amounts of money paid in advances for records would vary depending on which combinations of people were in the band,” he explained. “And it went through all the various combinations of the band. This was because neither of the record companies had been told that Rick had been fired halfway through the making of The Wall album. We prepared this document so that we could sign an agreement with the record company and then say: ‘Oh by the way, this guy’s leaving’. It was a completely artificial device – as far as I was concerned anyway.”

So, in this document there was a combination of Pink Floyd that didn’t include you? “Yes.”

And you signed it? “Yes. Crazy, isn’t it? I never thought they’d do it without me. And I’m quite certain that at that time Dave and Nick never thought that they would carry on if I left. It never even crossed their minds.”

Even my non-legal brain could see that this was damaging for Waters’s case. He’d legally written himself out of the band, even before he’d left it. It also meant that the record companies could release a Pink Floyd album that did not feature Waters without fear of legal repercussions. A statement from Waters’s camp a little while later indicated that the battleground had shifted. ‘A dispute with the other members of Pink Floyd is proceeding in the courts to resolve the question of rights to the name and assets of Pink Floyd.’ It concluded: ‘Waters will not again record or perform with Dave Gilmour and Nick Mason under the name Pink Floyd, or at all.’