Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan has announced his first solo tour of the US. The singer, who played three Weapons of Beauty shows in New York and Nashville in February, will return for a run of Storyteller solo acoustic dates that kick off at The Secret Group in Houston, TX, on September 11, and wrap up on October 18 at the Valley Bar in Phoenix, AZ.

"This whole thing has been unfolding very organically,” says Buchanan. “Let’s see what we can do here in the States. I’ll be running lean and mean out to see my country and telling some stories. See you soon, America!"

Tickets go on sale on Aug 14. Full dates below.

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Buchanan's solo dates precede Rival Sons' upcoming Domestic Bliss dates, which were announced in June and begin in late October. The band will be supported by Canadian blues rock duo The Blue Stones and Colorado rock'n'rollers The Velveteers.

Jay Buchanan: Storyteller US tour

Sep 11: Houston The Secret Group, TX

Sep 12: Dallas Sons of Hermann Hall, TX

Sep 13: Little Rock Sticky Fingerz Chicken Shack, AR

Sep 15: Birmingham Avondale Brew Co (Upstairs), AL

Sep 16: Nashville Americana Fest, TN

Sep 17: Nashville Americana Fest (Thirty Tigers), TN

Sep 19: Chattanooga Songbirds, TN

Sep 22: Asheville Revival, NC

Sep 23: Atlanta Aisle 5, GA

Sep 24: Chapel Hill Local 506, NC

Sep 26: Wayne 118 North, PA

Sep 27: Millvale The Funhouse, PA

Sep 29: Grand Rapids The Intersection (The Stache), MI

Sep 30: Chicago Subterranean, IL

Oct 02: Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

Oct 09: Silver City Whiskey Creek Zócalo, NM

Oct 11: Tucson Club Congress, AZ

Oct 12: San Diego Music Box, CA

Oct 14: Felton Felton Music Hall, CA

Oct 16: Fontana Stage Red, CA

Oct 17: Pioneertown Pappy & Harriet's (Indoor Stage), CA

Oct 18: Phoenix Valley Bar, AZ

(Image credit: Sacred Tongue)

Rival Sons: Domestic Bliss US tour 2026

Oct 30: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Oct 31: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Nov 01: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 02: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Nov 04: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA﻿

Nov 05: Reno Grand Theatre At Sierra Resort And Casino, NV

Nov 06: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Nov 07: Albuquerque Shine Theater, NM

Nov 09: Austin Emo’s, TX

Nov 10: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Nov 12: Moline The Rust Belt, IL

Nov 13: Green Bay Epic Event Center, WI

Nov 14: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Nov 16: Silver Spring Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Nov 17: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Nov 18: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH *﻿

Nov 20: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT﻿

Nov 21: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Nov 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA *﻿

Nov 24: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 25: Montclair The Wellt, NJ

Nov 27: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Nov 28: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

Nov 29: Fort Wayne Clyde Theatre, IN

*support from The Blue Stones only

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