Rod Stewart cancels upcoming tour dates after undergoing heart surgery

Sir Rod Stewart has cancelled his upcoming live shows after undergoing a routine coronary stent procedure. The news arrives just days after Stewart postponed a show at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH, citing an "unforeseen but minor medical procedure."

"On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage," say Stewart's representatives. "Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates."

"I'm already feeling better and very much on the mend," says Stewart. "I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me. I'm deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon."

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Stewart's current One Last Time tour has already been affected by the singer's health issues, with several shows in June cancelled on medical advice and another show in San Diego shelved after Stewart was diagnosed with an acute upper respiratory infection that led to laryngitis.

In 2019, Stewart revealed he was cancer-free after being diagnosed with prostate cancer two years previously.

A complete list of the cancelled shows, which includes a six-night residency in Las Vegas, follows.

Rod Stewart: One More Time Tour (cancelled)

Aug 11: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Aug 14: Des Moines Iowa State Fair, IA

Aug 15: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO

Aug 18: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Aug 20: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Aug 22: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Aug 25: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Aug 27: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Aug 29: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Sep 01: Falcon Heights Minnesota State Fair, MN

Sep 03: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Sep 05: Highland Park Ravinia Festival, IL

Sep 09: Monterrey Estadio Borregos, Mexico

Sep 11: Guadalajara Coliseo GNP, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Palacio de Los, Mexico