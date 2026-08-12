Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante to team up on new, original song If The Sun Burns Out Tonight

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes and Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante are collaborating on a new, original track called If The Sun Burns Out Tonight.

The song is due to come out at an unspecified date in the autumn and was written and produced by American DJ/composer Grabbitz. It will serve as the theme of this year’s Valorant Champions Tour, an annual esports tournament where teams compete on 2020 first-person shooter videogame Valorant.

It will mark LaPlante’s second collaboration with developer Riot Games, after she lent her voice to the electro-metal track Ties That Bind for their fighting game 2XKO last year. Grabbitz has worked with the company on three previous singles, including collaborations with Ashnikko and bbno$.

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Grabbitz teases that If The Sun Burns Out Tonight “sits effortlessly between my electronic world and the heavy landscapes of Bring Me The Horizon and Spiritbox. The three of us just clicked – and the result is what I believe to be the best Valorant anthem to date.”

Sykes comments: “I’ve always been drawn to projects that blur the lines between storytelling and music, so working with Riot Games, alongside Grabbitz and Courtney, and becoming part of the Valorant world felt like a really natural fit.”

LaPlante adds: “I cannot wait to release this song! Oli has given me the opportunity to perform live with BMTH many times over the years, and we’re finally debuting something we worked on together. Grabbitz produced such a great atmosphere and a song tailored to all three of our voices, and Oli went in right away and made it a true collaboration.”

LaPlante has been a guest at multiple Bring Me shows. In May 2022, she joined the British pop-metal band at their self-curated festival in Malta and sang their song Chelsea Smile. The following year, she appeared during a gig in Budapest for 2020’s One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death (singing parts originally performed by Evanescence’s Amy Lee) and 2019’s Nihilist Blues (filling in for Grimes).

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Bring Me released a re-recorded version of their 2006 debut album, Count Your Blessings, last month. They will wrap up their European festival tour with a show at Sziget festival in Budapest on Friday (August 14) and will play Rick In Rio in Brazil on September 5. They’ll play a run of US and Canadian shows from September to October.

Spiritbox released their second album, Tsunami Sea, last year. The Canadian metalcore band will headline a tour of Europe, supported by Jinjer and Dying Wish, from September to October. They’ll support Metallica at an intimate show at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on November 21 before touring Australia in December.

The 2026 Valorant Champions Tour is currently in its second stage. The final, champions’ stage will take place in Shanghai from September 24 to October 18. The grand prize money is $2,250,000 (£1,666,226).

Riot Games have previously worked with such metal titans as Polyphia, who performed the official 2XKO theme song Let’s Go, and Linkin Park, whose single Heavy Is The Crown was the theme for the 2024 League Of Legends World Championship.