Roxy Music share previously unreleased 1971 demo of Grey Lagoons as they announce For Your Pleasure Deluxe Edition

Roxy Music have shared a previously unreleased 1971 demo of Grey Lagoons as they announce a new Deluxe Edition reissue of their 1973 second album, For Your Pleasure.

The band will release a four-disc Super Deluxe Edition of the album, as well as a 2LP (black vinyl and blue pearl vinyl as a D2C Exclusive), 2CD, Digital, Blu-Ray and Dolby ATMOS, available through UMR/Island EMI on November 6.

The Super Deluxe Edition includes the original album, singles and instrumentals; unheard songwriting demos, rehearsals and live sessions; TV and live performances from 1972–1973; plus a 116-page book with new essays and rare photography, while the two-disc set features the original album plus AIR Studios outtakes, singles and BBC sessions, presented in a hardcover digibook with a new essay and unseen images.

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The vinyl versions feature the original album plus AIR Studios outtakes on 140g vinyl in a gatefold sleeve, while the Blu-ray features Steven Wilson's 5.1 mixes alongside Atmos and stereo mixes of the album and Pyjamarama, plus instrumentals and extra content

“It was a good pressure," singer Bryan Ferry recalls of the era. "Realising, now there’s an audience to write for. An intelligent audience. I felt a responsibility for the work that I hadn’t for the first album, certainly with regard to the lyrics. There was a hunger in the whole band to do more: a very strong urge to get back into a recording studio and make a better record than the first one. Nick de Ville had a cottage in Derbyshire, and offered to let me have it for a few days. So I went up there with the sole purpose of writing songs. I had this great little Renault 4, and I filled the car with stuff: keyboards, a guitar, an amp, tape recorders, pads of paper and pens.

"I remember driving up in this crammed car with its very interesting gear stick. The cottage was quite remote, out in the Derbyshire Dales – I had to call in to some local farmer to get the key, then on up a track – and very basic. I must have taken provisions, because I couldn’t cook, but I was full of energy. I was completely alone out there, and just really focused on writing this stuff. I remember sheets of paper all over the floor, working on things like In Every Dream Home A Heartache and Editions Of You. Those few days in that cottage were crucial to the making of For Your Pleasure.”

The Super Deluxe Edition also premieres two additional unheard recordings of the song, Grey Lagoons - Air Studios Outtake and Grey Lagoons - Live at Montreux, April 1973 as well as two accompanying BBC performance clips.

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Grey Lagoons (1971 Demo) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: UMC)

Roxy Music - For Your Pleasure

3CD+DVD Super Deluxe

CD1 – The Album

1. Do The Strand

2. Beauty Queen

3. Strictly Confidential

4. Editions Of You

5. In Every Dream Home A Heartache

6. The Bogus Man

7. Grey Lagoons

8. For Your Pleasure

CD2 – Demos, rehearsals & studio outtakes

1. Pyjamarama - guitar & vocal

2. Do The Strand - piano & vocal

3 . Beauty Queen - tremolo piano

4. Beauty Queen - electric piano

5. Beauty Queen - piano & vocal

6. Strictly Confidential (segue into)

7. Editions Of You - electric piano

8. In Every Dream Home A Heartache - farfisa & guitar

9. In Every Dream Home A Heartache - tremolo guitar

10. For Your Pleasure - electric piano

11. Pyjamarama - Rehearsal 1973

12. Bogus Man - Rehearsal 1973

13. Grey Lagoons - 1971 Demo (Original title The Bogus Man Part 2)

14. Pyjamarama - AIR Studios outtake

15. Beauty Queen - AIR Studios outtake

16. Strictly Confidential - AIR Studios outtakes

17. Editions Of You - AIR Studios outtake

18. The Bogus Man - AIR Studios outtake

19. Grey Lagoons - AIR Studios outtake

20. For Your Pleasure - Eno tapes

CD3 – Live sessions, singles & instrumentals

Live Sessions

1. Grey Lagoons – BBC Paris Theatre (London) August 1972 (first live performance)

2. For Your Pleasure – Peel Sessions November 1972

3. Do The Strand – Peel Sessions March 1973

4. Editions Of You - Peel Sessions March 1973

5. Pyjamarama - Peel Sessions March 1973

6. In Every Dream Home A Heartache - Peel Sessions March 1973

7. Pyjamarama A side single

8. The Pride And The Pain B side single

9. Do The Strand (instrumental)

10. Beauty Queen (instrumental)

11. Strictly Confidential (instrumental)

12. Editions Of You (instrumental)

13. In Every Dream Home A Heartache (instrumental)

14. The Bogus Man (instrumental)

15. Grey Lagoons (instrumental)

16. For Your Pleasure (instrumental)

DVD – TV & live performances

1. Pyjamarama – Top of the Pops (lost tape)

2. For Your Pleasure – Full House November 1972

3. Grey Lagoons – Full House November 1972

4. Do The Strand – Old Grey Whistle Test April 1973

5. In Every Dream Home A Heartache - Old Grey Whistle Test April 1973

6. Do The Strand – Live at Montreux April 1973

7. Grey Lagoons - Live at Montreux April 1973

8. Beauty Queen - Live at Montreux April 1973

9. The Bogus Man- Live at Montreux April 1973

10. In Every Dream Home A Heartache- Live at Montreux April 1973

11. Editions Of You- Live at Montreux April 1973

12. Do The Strand – Musikladen 1973

13. Editions Of You – Musikladen 1973

14. In Every Dream Home A Heartache – Musikladen 1973

2CD Deluxe

Disc 1

1. Do The Strand

2. Beauty Queen

3. Strictly Confidential

4. Editions Of You

5. In Every Dream Home A Heartache

6. The Bogus Man

7. Grey Lagoons

8. For Your Pleasure

Disc 2

1 . Pyjamarama - AIR studios outtake

2. Beauty Queen - AIR studios outtake

3. Strictly Confidential - AIR studios outtake

4. Editions Of You - AIR studios outtake

5. Bogus Man - AIR studios outtake

6. Grey Lagoons - AIR studios outtake

7. For Your Pleasure - Eno Tapes

8. Pyjamarama - 2026 remaster

9. The Pride and the Pain

10. Grey Lagoons - BBC Paris Theatre, London, August 1972

11. Pyjamarama - Peel Sessions March 1973

12. Do The Strand - Peel Sessions March 1973

13. Editions Of You - Peel Sessions March 1973

14. For Your Pleasure - Peel Sessions Nov 1972

2LP Black Vinyl + 2LP Blue Pearl Vinyl (D2C Exclusive)

Side A

1. Do The Strand

2. Beauty Queen

3. Strictly Confidential

4. Editions Of You

5. In Every Dream Home A Heartache

Side B

1. The Bogus Man

2. Grey Lagoons

3. For Your Pleasure

Side C

1. Pyjamarama - AIR Studios outtake

2. Beauty Queen - AIR Studios outtake

3. Strictly Confidential - AIR Studios outtakes

4. Editions Of You - AIR Studios outtake

Side D

1. The Bogus Man - AIR Studios outtake

2. Grey Lagoons - AIR Studios outtake

3. For Your Pleasure - Eno tapes