“Managed to avoid dying, so that was a good start”: Gofundme launched for beloved Metal Hammer and Prog writer Dom Lawson following heart attack at Bloodstock festival

A Gofundme has been set up in support of beloved heavy metal journalist Dom Lawson, after he suffered a heart attack at Bloodstock Open Air festival over the weekend.

Lawson – who writes for Metal Hammer, Prog, The Guardian, Blabbermouth and more – announced via social media on Wednesday (August 12) that he’d been taken to hospital by staff at the Derbyshire festival and is awaiting surgery.

Following the news, his friend Alex set up a fundraiser with the approval of Lawson’s partner, Charlotte. Alex seeks £6,600 (8,907 USD) for Lawson as he recuperates, explaining that the writer cannot take on freelance work at this time. Donate now via this link.

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Alex writes on the fundraiser’s webpage: “Although in the early days I was someone who just read (and was a big fan of) Dom’s writing in various publications, he has had the misfortune to become a good friend of mine over the years. I’m still a big fan of his writing for Metal Hammer, Prog magazine and Blabbermouth as well as his regular cluttering of the airwaves with his noise and very limited chat between songs on the always excellent Dompilation Tapes radio show.”

He continues: “As with most freelancers, being unable to work for a while is financially ruinous and the silly bastard went and had a heart attack at the weekend.”

Alex goes on to praise the Bloodstock medical team and urges anyone who’s ever enjoyed Lawson’s written, video or radio work to contribute, “otherwise he’s going to have to come and live with me and I don’t want that and nor does he”.

Lawson announced his condition on Wednesday with characteristic humour, writing in his social media post: “Unfortunately, I had a heart attack on Sunday and was rushed to hospital. Managed to avoid dying, so that was a good start. Looks like I will be having some kind of surgery in the near future. Close shave but you won’t get rid of me that easily.”

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He added: “Life’s a funny old cunt, isn’t it? Also, heart attacks fucking hurt. Would not recommend.”

As well as a decorated music journalist, Lawson is a published author who collaborated with progressive metal stars Opeth on their 2016 book, The Book Of Opeth. He’s also the singer and bassist for UK punk band Oaf, who performed at Download festival in 2011 and Bloodstock in 2013.